NEW BUSINESS: Selfie WRLD is Now Open. Bring Your Phone & Your Friends for Loads of Selfie Fun

Selfie WRLD Comes to Grand Rapids

Selfie WRLD Grand Rapids

350 84th St SW Suite 1035, Byron Center, MI 49315 (Tanger Outlets)

Selfie WRLD, a photography studio that anyone can use, is the brainchild of a photographer-mom from Iowa.

The first selfie studio opened in June 2020 and they’ve been on a quest to bring photo joy to as many markets as they can ever since.

Selfie WRLD in Grand Rapids is the first Selfie WRLD in Michigan.

Some refer to Selfie WRLD as a selfie museum, as you’ll walk from display to display creating your own selfies using the provided backdrops and props.