NEW BUSINESS: Selfie WRLD is Now Open. Bring Your Phone & Your Friends for Loads of Selfie Fun

Selfie WRLD Comes to Grand Rapids
|Selfie WRLD Grand Rapids
350 84th St SW Suite 1035, Byron Center, MI 49315 (Tanger Outlets)
Selfie WRLD, a photography studio that anyone can use, is the brainchild of a photographer-mom from Iowa.
The first selfie studio opened in June 2020 and they’ve been on a quest to bring photo joy to as many markets as they can ever since.
Selfie WRLD in Grand Rapids is the first Selfie WRLD in Michigan.
Some refer to Selfie WRLD as a selfie museum, as you’ll walk from display to display creating your own selfies using the provided backdrops and props.
How Selfie WRLD Works
Visitors sign up for one-hour time slots online. Walk ins are also available depending on how busy the facility is.
Once you arrive, you’ll check in and the helpful staff will help you get set up.
You’ll need a phone with a camera and bluetooth capabilities to use their ring lights.
The staff will help you pair your phone with the remote control and then you’re off to visit the many fun, eye-catching interactive installations around the venue.
Your photos will be saved directly to your camera roll, ready to be Instagramed as soon as you’re back home. Between the three of us, we took over 300 photos and videos in an hour!
Pro Tip: Make sure your battery is charged and you have ample storage space on your device before visiting.
Who Is Selfie WRLD Good For?
There are so many themes to work with here.
Selfie WRLD lends itself to creativity. Go with your friends, family, a date, or just yourself and your phone, this place works for each situation.
Teens, tweens, and anyone who is used to operating a cell phone with a camera will have a good time here. Even younger kids will enjoy getting in the picture and working with the props.
We didn’t see any grandparents while we were there but that would be a really fun mix, too.
Show up with a willingness to laugh and learn and we think you’ll have fun.
Selfie WRLD Location & Ticket Details
Selfie WRLD is located in the Tanger Outlet Malls on 84th St near the Kirkland Store.
You can buy tickets online or at the door, if available. Walk-ins are welcome.
Your ticketed time slot is good for one hour. For example, if you booked the 5pm slot you will have from 5-6pm to enjoy the stations. Arrive 15 minutesearly to allow for check-in.
Selfie WRLD Grand Rapids Hours are Mon-Sun: 10am-7pm
Pricing: 13 & above – $20; Ages 3-12 – $15; Ages 2 and under are free.