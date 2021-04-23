Crumbl Cookies Now Open: Get Giant, Fresh-From-the-Oven Cookies at this New Cookie Bakery on 28th St

Crumbl Cookies Just Opened in Grand Rapids
|Crumbl Cookies (Grand Rapids, MI)
3577 28th St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
(616) 803-8734
Crumbl Cookies is a fast-growing bakery in the United States and now they are now open in Grand Rapids, MI!
They are famous for their gourmet cookies that are baked from scratch and served fresh all day.
We stopped by their location at CenterPoint Mall yesterday to try these giant, fresh-baked cookies for ourselves.
Everything is Made Fresh
When you visit, you’ll see the cookies being made from start to finish.
If you order a cookie, it will be freshly dressed for you.
Nothing is ever frozen.
Out of the 120 different types of cookies the bakery makes, only four varieties are showcased each week.
Every Sunday evening, the four featured cookie flavors for the upcoming week are revealed. You can also join them on Instagram live every every week to see the flavor unboxing and taste teste for that week’s new flavors.
Their award winning warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies are served each week along with the four rotating specialty cookies.
Visit their store to smell the cookies baking, see bakers mixing dough, and try the delicious cookies.
The store offers online ordering as well as curbside pickup and is open every day of the week except Sunday.
They also offer delivery within a 10 mile radius of their Grand Rapids store.
Crumbl Cookies has an App
Get the Crumbl Cookie App
Scan the QR code below to access the app, or use these links to get it at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store
Social distancing measures are in place at the bakery.
Their new store is located at 3577 28th St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49512
(Across from Trader Joe’s)
LEARN MORE: crumbl.com/grandrapids