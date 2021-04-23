Crumbl Cookies Now Open: Get Giant, Fresh-From-the-Oven Cookies at this New Cookie Bakery on 28th St

Everything is Made Fresh

When you visit, you’ll see the cookies being made from start to finish.

If you order a cookie, it will be freshly dressed for you.

Nothing is ever frozen.

Cookies are Made Fresh to Order at Crumbl Cookies

Out of the 120 different types of cookies the bakery makes, only four varieties are showcased each week.

Every Sunday evening, the four featured cookie flavors for the upcoming week are revealed. You can also join them on Instagram live every every week to see the flavor unboxing and taste teste for that week’s new flavors.

Their award winning warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies are served each week along with the four rotating specialty cookies.

Many Crumbl Cookies are Served Warm, while Sugar Cookies are Served Chilled

Visit their store to smell the cookies baking, see bakers mixing dough, and try the delicious cookies.

The store offers online ordering as well as curbside pickup and is open every day of the week except Sunday.

They also offer delivery within a 10 mile radius of their Grand Rapids store.