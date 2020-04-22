Become a True Outdoor Explorer at Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens

Located near the heart of Grand Rapids, the trails at Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens are sure to help you escape city life momentarily with wildlife galore and its alluring gardens.

The walking trails at Calvin Eco Preserve cover 44 acres of wetlands and forest (the preserve itself is 100 acres) and are always free and open to the public. Trails are mostly wooded with lots of wetlands so come prepared with bug spray May and throughout the summer months.

Covered in wood chips and mostly flat, this is a great spot for younger hikers (my preschooler thrived). There are plenty of water features (streams, swamps, and ponds) with places to stop and look for wildlife. We love a good bridge and this stop had plenty of them.

There are several different configurations of trails that you can take, making it a great place to go for a little hike or a big hike depending on your kiddos. It’s helpful to take a peek at the trail map before you go to visualize where you might like to explore. The trails are marked, but not exceptionally well.