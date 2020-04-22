Become a True Outdoor Explorer at Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens

From Hiking Trails to Educational Resources, Calvin Eco Preserve is a Gem for Grand Rapids Families
1750 East Beltline Ave. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546-5649
*Please note that the Bunker Interpretive Center is closed until further notice due to the Coronavirus.
Located near the heart of Grand Rapids, the trails at Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens are sure to help you escape city life momentarily with wildlife galore and its alluring gardens.
The walking trails at Calvin Eco Preserve cover 44 acres of wetlands and forest (the preserve itself is 100 acres) and are always free and open to the public. Trails are mostly wooded with lots of wetlands so come prepared with bug spray May and throughout the summer months.
Covered in wood chips and mostly flat, this is a great spot for younger hikers (my preschooler thrived). There are plenty of water features (streams, swamps, and ponds) with places to stop and look for wildlife. We love a good bridge and this stop had plenty of them.
There are several different configurations of trails that you can take, making it a great place to go for a little hike or a big hike depending on your kiddos. It’s helpful to take a peek at the trail map before you go to visualize where you might like to explore. The trails are marked, but not exceptionally well.
Calvin Ecosystem Preserve Trail Details
Trail Difficulty: Easy
Dogs Allowed? No dogs allowed
Facilities: Bathrooms are located inside the Bunker Interpretive Center, so not always available
Stroller Friendly? Not particularly, mostly wood chip covered trails
Time of Year Accessible: Trails are open dawn to dusk year round, see the website for current Bunker Interpretive Center hours (varies by time of year)
Thanks to our sponsor, Kent District Library.
With over 120,000 free items in our digital collection, including movies, TV shows, eBooks, audiobooks, comics, music albums and more, Kent District Library is your library at home. And don’t forget to visit our Facebook page for a variety of online programs including yoga, storytimes and STEAM activities.
Find Some Expert Guidance and Explorer Essentials in the Bunker Interpretive Center
Near the main parking lot you’ll spot the Bunker Interpretive Center (the hours vary seasonally, so check the website if you don’t want to miss it).
Inside you’ll find seasonal educational displays, friendly staff, and interactive activities for kids. They offer a range of programs for toddlers to adults, so check in to see what’s coming up for your nature-obsessed kid…or for yourself!
One of the recurring perks you can pick up in the Bunker Interpretive Center is a Discovery Field Pack to enhance your visit to Calvin Eco Preserve.
The packs are free to borrow (but must be reserved online in advance) and filled with activities and supplies to make your family feel like real explorers!
Hurry, Scurry, Slither–Wetlands, Forests, and Flowers Attract an Array of Animals
Naturally, 100 acres of forest and wetlands attracts a wide variety of animals. Calvin has downloadable documents with every species they’ve seen on their property–so cool!
You could make your own creature scavenger hunt as you hike.
The Native Gardens were still growing roots under the soil when we visited, but I think we’ll be back soon to see all its natural beauty. Outside the Bunker Interpretive Center you can find 21 themed garden beds that feature plants that call Michigan home.
The plants featured in the Native Gardens have a mutually beneficial relationship with local birds, insects, and butterflies–and it’s not uncommon to see them visiting the flowers for a bite to eat.
Time to Get Growing! Start Your Garden at…the Library?!
Sometimes seeing a beautiful, natural garden leaves me overly confident that I will be able to produce a similar garden. If you leave Calvin Ecosystem Preserve and Native Gardens feeling inspired to get your hands a little dirty, Kent District Library is here to help you get started!
Did you know that KDL offers a phenomenal free Seed Library? In return, they ask that you save the seeds your plants yield and return them to your local KDL branch for people to use the following year. Saving seeds produces stronger plants that are better suited for Michigan’s climate.
Naturally, the library has many helpful books and resources available to help you get started. The library also offers a great list that breaks down plants by how easy or difficult it will be to harvest the seeds.
This would provide some awesome, hands-on learning opportunities to teach your children about plants, seeds, and where our food comes from!
All the West Michigan Parks and Trails Your Family Needs to Know About
Discover even more parks in our list of Favorite Grand Rapids Playgrounds. Trail seekers will find plenty to explore in our list of Kid-Friendly Hiking Trails around Grand Rapids.
Or, use this map of all the playgrounds, trails and dog parks around West Michigan to find your next family adventure!
Roselle Park Invites Imaginative Kids to Bike the Paved Paths, Explore the Playground and …Climb the Silo!
Roselle Park in Ada is Unique Roselle Park is not your traditional park. You won't find swings or slides here, or even a splash pad. But you will find a silo that you can climb to the top for incredible views. A paved pathway that takes you through beautiful nature preserve full of wetlands, prairie and forest. And a playground that invites children to use their imaginations. Roselle's 240 acres are located north of Fulton on Grand River Drive in Ada Township. Roselle Park is Perfect for Tiny Bikers [...]