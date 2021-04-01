Now Open for Spring 2021: Celebration Cinema’s Pop Up Drive-In Theatres in Grand Rapids & Lansing

Pop Up Drive-in Movies Return for 2021!
|Celebration Cinema GR North
2121 Celebration Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Celebration Cinema Lansing
200 E. Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI 48911
Celebration Cinema has reopened their Pop Up Drive In cinemas at their Grand Rapids North and Lansing locations this spring, in time for showing the new hit film GODZILLA VS. KONG and Spring Break for many families across the region.
Celebration Cinema’s Pop Up Drive Ins are made from large shipping containers elevated and stacked on top of each other to form giant screens.
Ticket Info
Tickets can be purchased on site, or at the Celebration Cinema website for either the Celebration North or Lansing theatre of their choice.
To purchase tickets, go to the Celebration Cinema website, toggle to your desired location, and Pop-Up Drive-In film format.
From there, you can select the date and show you’re interested in.
What to Expect at the Pop Up Drive-in Movies
Pop-Up Drive-Ins use alternate spaces in a Celebration Cinema parking lot, enabling cars to spread out and people to get out of their car to set up ‘camp’. Guests can also choose to watch the movie from inside their car.
Guests should follow directional signage in the parking lot.
Sound will be available through a FM radio signal.
Online tickets can be scanned from your phone at the entry gate.
Movie treats and restrooms are available inside the theatre building. Customers are required to wear a mask when entering the theatre.
“Initially, we viewed Pop Up Drive Ins as a temporary measure, to enjoy until indoor movie-going became possible,” says Emily Loeks, Director of Community Affairs for Celebration Cinema. “We extended them until the snow fell in 2020 because they were so popular, and are now reopening them as the evenings get warmer and springtime movies are in greater abundance. They provide a different and fun option for movie-goers, with the benefit of open-air and extra distancing.
The pop ups will stick around through the spring (at minimum) and potentially through the summer.
The Celebration Cinema team has experience with drive-in theatres from their first season of operating pop ups and longstanding operation of the Getty Drive In, in Muskegon.
“Drive In movies were enormously popular last year. This spring and summer we finally get to see a lot of new movie releases from Hollywood,” says Loeks. “There’s nothing like a giant monster movie at the drive in!”
“2020 brought us an awareness that doing things differently can be fun,” says Loeks.
“Many of us discovered that there is something exciting and memorable about outdoor experiences, and drive ins have always been downright magical. GODZILLA VS. KONG is just the movie for those of us sticking around home for spring break.”