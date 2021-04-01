Now Open for Spring 2021: Celebration Cinema’s Pop Up Drive-In Theatres in Grand Rapids & Lansing

Pop Up Drive-in Movies Return for 2021!

Celebration Cinema GR North

2121 Celebration Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525



Celebration Cinema Lansing

200 E. Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI 48911

Celebration Cinema has reopened their Pop Up Drive In cinemas at their Grand Rapids North and Lansing locations this spring, in time for showing the new hit film GODZILLA VS. KONG and Spring Break for many families across the region.

Celebration Cinema’s Pop Up Drive Ins are made from large shipping containers elevated and stacked on top of each other to form giant screens.

Ticket Info

Tickets can be purchased on site, or at the Celebration Cinema website for either the Celebration North or Lansing theatre of their choice.

To purchase tickets, go to the Celebration Cinema website, toggle to your desired location, and Pop-Up Drive-In film format.

From there, you can select the date and show you’re interested in.