Top Things to do in April with Kids: 2021

April Showers Can’t Put a Damper on April Fun
Pack your umbrellas and get ready for adventure!
West Michigan is raining opportunities for your family to get out and enjoy nature, or stay inside and play.
April kicks off with Easter events and Spring Break fun and quickly moves on to plants & animals galore.
Below, find a round-up of Top Pick West Michigan events for April.
Be sure to check the daily calendar for even more exciting West Michigan adventures!
Featured Events
Log On for a Free Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our Local Recycling C...
Featured Grand Rapids Events
Walker's Easter Egg-spedition
March 25 - April 7, 2021
Kids are invited to look for pictures of Easter Eggs in three Walker-area parks for prizes!
Find the pictures of all the eggs in each park, write down their colors, return the participation form to the KDL Walker Branch or the Walker Ice and Fitness Center by April 7 and receive a prize! Three additional names will then be drawn April 12 to win an Easter basket!
BRICKLIVE Supersized! at John Ball Zoo 2021
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
March 27-September 26
If you enjoyed last year’s brick toy Zoo Takeover, you’re going to love BRICKLIVE Supersized!
This traveling exhibit is making its first US stop (straight from Great Britain!) to bring over 30 astonishing larger-than-life toy brick animal sculptures right here to West Michigan.
BRICKLIVE Supersized! will be on display at John Ball Zoo from March 27-September 26 and is included with general admission.
Spring Break Open Skate at the WIFC
Walker, MI 49534
March 31-April 12, 2021
(Closed on Easter Sunday, April 4)
Staying home for Spring Break? Hit the ice for some fun during Open Skate!
$10 per person admission. Skate rentals are free!
Masks are required at all times. Must provide name and phone number for contact tracing.
Email [email protected] with any questions
Wednesday Parent & Child Roller Skating Open Sessions
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Wednesdays at 4 pm
- Feb 17 & 24
- March 3, 10 , 17, 24, 31
Public Skating Session designated for the littles & parents! $3 admission under 10 yrs old!
Come skate with us after school to wear out some energy and get your kids off the screens!
This session is dedicated to the younger/beginner skaters while avoiding the weekend crowds but all are welcome!
Bunny Cuteness Overload! Interactive and Educational!
Rockford, MI 49341
March 30-April 30
Come interact and learn about our bunnies! Indoor or outdoor, weather permitting. By appointment only. $5 per child, $15 per adult, discounts offered.
Hands on interaction. Offering a cozy indoor setting to spend time petting, feeding, and learning about our bunnies. Outdoor visits too! Extra hours available during Spring Break 4/3-4/10!
Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
April 8, 2021
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo!
Grab your capes and fly over to explore the Zoo and meet your favorite superheroes!
Your family will have the chance to meet and take photos with a group of characters on the beautiful Bissell Tree House deck. These magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart. Reserving your timed tickets recommended. Free for members, adults-$12, children (3-12)-$10, children 2 and under are free.
Reimagine Trash: Virtual Recycling Center Tour
Mondays, April 5-June 28, 2021 | 1:30-3:00pm
A FREE weekly virtual tour on Facebook Live!
Learn about the recycling process and machines, get behind-the-scenes views, access a craft video with simple instructions, ending with an interactive question and answer time.
Top Things to Do in April
Top Pick Event in Muskegon, MI
FREE Thursdays at the Muskegon Museum of Art at The Muskegon Museum of Art
Free admission all day!
Top Pick Event in Kentwood, MI
Easter Eggsploration at East Paris Nature Park
Can you find the dozen golden eggs hidden in East Paris Nature Park and Paris Park? FREE
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Spring Break at the GRPM! at Grand Rapids Public Museum
Enjoy live science shows, intriguing exhibits and planetarium shows, as well as festive food experience featuring a food truck from ART: Caribbean Fusion Cuisine along with an assortment of beverages and beer from City Built Brewing Company.
Top Pick Event in Coopersville, MI
Spring Petting Zoo: Kids, Crafts & Critters + Easter Egg Hunt! at Coopersville Farm Museum
Free admission & Easter Egg Hunt!
Melt-n-pour soap making option, $6.
Top Pick Event in Lowell, MI
Needle Felted Easter Egg Class (ages 8+) at LowellArts
Create your own one-of-a-kind needle felted Easter egg using various colors and patterns. $37
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Family Birding Bingo at Blandford Nature Center
Families will set off along the trails with a bird identification guide, map, bingo sheet, and binoculars to help track down these winged-wonders. Registration required, $20/family.
Top Pick Event in New Era, MI
Spring Break Animal Encounters at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo
Learn all about these animals through a up-close, hands-on experience: Kangaroos, Sloths, Lemurs.
Reserve your spot in advance.
Top Pick Event in Zeeland, MI
Critter Barn's 2021 Spring Fling at Critter Barn
Come see the new life that Spring brings us! Meet the new baby ducklings, chicks, lambs, kids, and calves!
$5 person, $20 family/household
Top Pick Event in Allegan, MI
Spring Break at Allegan Event! at Allegan Event
Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course! Offering endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages.
Top Pick Event in Newaygo, MI
Days of Adventure | Spring Break at Camp Henry
Includes a full schedule of camp programs and activities plus lunch. Ages 7-13, $50/day
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Family Day: Art and Nature at Grand Rapids Art Museum
Celebrate the arrival of spring and Earth Day with several activities! Free with admission.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Calvin Eco Preserve Spring Break 2021 at Calvin Ecosystem Preserve & Native Gardens
Walk the trails for exercise, fresh air & sunlight! FREE
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Cat's Meow Planter for Kids at Koetsiers
Kids will plant their own cat grass seeds! Masks & registration required, $10. Includes planter, soil and seeds!
Top Pick Event in Jenison, MI
Maker Monday at Georgetown Township Public Library
FREE! This drop-in program allows kids (6 and up) time to explore and discover different STEAM tools. Dash and Dot robots, a Sphero, a Makey Makey, a 3D Pen, LittleBits, and more!
Top Pick Event in Jenison, MI
Sensory Friendly Night at Rebounderz at Rebounderz Adventure Park
The music is softer, flashing lights are minimal, the arcade is turned off and overall, the distractions in our family entertainment center will be dialed down.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Miles of Murals Walking Tours at Rosa Parks Circle
A FREE walking tour exploring Downtown GR's public art and murals!
Top Pick Event in Wyoming, MI
Craig's Cruisers Toddler Time at Craig's Cruisers- Wyoming
Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.
Top Pick Event in Holland, MI
Greenway Fun Run/Walk at Van Raalte Farm Park
Funds raised go toward updating the trail maps at the park. $20-$30
Top Pick Event in Marne, MI
10th Annual Berlin Ice Breaker at Berlin Raceway
Berlin Raceway kicks off with the 10th Annual Ice Breaker.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Ten For All Festival at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre
Live performance is BACK at Civic Theatre! The Ten For All festival is a showcase of ten-minute plays written by local playwrights and performed by local actors. $10/tickets, limited capacity.
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Springtime Walks at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Michigan's Farm Garden will be the focus for these springtime walks for preschoolers & families.
Top Pick Event in Alto, MI
Earth Day Succulent Bar at Wildwood Family Farms
Celebrate Earth Day by getting your hands in the dirt and PLANTING!
Top Pick Event in Muskegon, MI
Friday Family Fun Night: Rocks and Minerals at Lakeshore Museum Center
Join the museum and the GVSU Geology Department to learn about the rocks found within Michigan. Program will be held outdoors.
Top Pick Event in Holland, MI
Nelis' Dutch Village 2021 Opening Day and Community Day Food Drive at Nelis' Dutch Village
All food drive participants will receive free admission for that day!
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
Eat Play Grow at GRPM: I love my Veggies at Grand Rapids Public Museum
EatPlayGrow teaches young children (5 & under) and their caregivers about nutrition and healthy habits. Kids- FREE, Adults- gen. admission ($5 Kent Co. residents)
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI
GRAM Free Tuesdays at Grand Rapids Art Museum
Free general admission.
Top Pick Event in Hudsonville, MI
Friday Family Fun Pack at Hudsonville Lanes
1.5 hours of bowling, shoe rental, hot dog, chips, and unlimited pop for up 6 people. $45 per lane. Start times of 5:15pm, 5:30pm, or 5:45pm.
1 thought on “Top Things to do in April with Kids: 2021”
