Top Things to do in April with Kids: 2021

top april things to do in Grand Rapids

April Showers Can’t Put a Damper on April Fun

Pack your umbrellas and get ready for adventure!

West Michigan is raining opportunities for your family to get out and enjoy nature, or stay inside and play.

Hiking and Walking Trails Directory Grand Rapids
Searchable Directory of Hiking and Walking Paths in West Michigan Tells You Where to Find Stroller-Friendly Outings

April kicks off with Easter events and Spring Break fun and quickly moves on to plants & animals galore.

2021 Easter Egg Hunts Grand Rapids
Easter Egg Hunts and Easter Events for West Michigan
grand rapids spring break ideas and things to do
Spring Break Planner for GR Area

Below, find a round-up of Top Pick West Michigan events for April.

Be sure to check the daily calendar for even more exciting West Michigan adventures!

grand rapids events calendar
Full Calendar of Events for Families in the Grand Rapids Area

Featured Events

Log On for a Free Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our Local Recycling Center

Log On for a Free Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our Local Recycling C...

Reimagine Trash: Learn About Waste & Recycling in a Virtual Recycling Center Tour In the past, the Recycling Center Open Hours tours were known for recycled crafts and games along ...
Walker's Easter Egg-spedition
Alpine Estates Park, City Central Park and Community Park

Walker Easter Egg Hunt copy

Walker, MI
March 25 - April 7, 2021

Kids are invited to look for pictures of Easter Eggs in three Walker-area parks for prizes!

Find the pictures of all the eggs in each park, write down their colors, return the participation form to the KDL Walker Branch or the Walker Ice and Fitness Center by April 7 and receive a prize! Three additional names will then be drawn April 12 to win an Easter basket!

BRICKLIVE Supersized! at John Ball Zoo 2021
John Ball Zoo

BRICKLIVE Supersized JOhn Ball Zoo

1300 Fulton St W
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
March 27-September 26

If you enjoyed last year’s brick toy Zoo Takeover, you’re going to love BRICKLIVE Supersized!

This traveling exhibit is making its first US stop (straight from Great Britain!) to bring over 30 astonishing larger-than-life toy brick animal sculptures right here to West Michigan.

BRICKLIVE Supersized! will be on display at John Ball Zoo from March 27-September 26 and is included with general admission.

Spring Break Open Skate at the WIFC
12:00 PM
Walker Ice and Fitness Center

Spring Break Open Skate

4151 Remembrance Rd NW
Walker, MI 49534
March 31-April 12, 2021
(Closed on Easter Sunday, April 4)

Staying home for Spring Break? Hit the ice for some fun during Open Skate!

$10 per person admission. Skate rentals are free!
Masks are required at all times. Must provide name and phone number for contact tracing.
Email [email protected] with any questions

Wednesday Parent & Child Roller Skating Open Sessions
4:00 PM
Tarry Hall Roller Rink

Tarry Hall Parent Child Skate

3330 FAIRLANES AVE SW
Grandville, Michigan 49418
Wednesdays at 4 pm
- Feb 17 & 24
- March 3, 10 , 17, 24, 31
Public Skating Session designated for the littles & parents! $3 admission under 10 yrs old!

Come skate with us after school to wear out some energy and get your kids off the screens!
This session is dedicated to the younger/beginner skaters while avoiding the weekend crowds but all are welcome!

Bunny Cuteness Overload! Interactive and Educational!
11:00 AM
Green Space

GreenSpaceBuns

6509 Fricke Ct NE
Rockford, MI 49341
March 30-April 30

Come interact and learn about our bunnies! Indoor or outdoor, weather permitting. By appointment only. $5 per child, $15 per adult, discounts offered.

Hands on interaction. Offering a cozy indoor setting to spend time petting, feeding, and learning about our bunnies. Outdoor visits too! Extra hours available during Spring Break 4/3-4/10!

Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo
10:00 AM
John Ball Zoo

JBZ Superhero Day

1300 Fulton St W
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
April 8, 2021

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo!

Grab your capes and fly over to explore the Zoo and meet your favorite superheroes!

Your family will have the chance to meet and take photos with a group of characters on the beautiful Bissell Tree House deck. These magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart. Reserving your timed tickets recommended. Free for members, adults-$12, children (3-12)-$10, children 2 and under are free.

Reimagine Trash: Virtual Recycling Center Tour
1:30 PM
Virtual Event

Recycling Center Plastics line

Mondays, April 5-June 28, 2021 | 1:30-3:00pm

A FREE weekly virtual tour on Facebook Live!

Learn about the recycling process and machines, get behind-the-scenes views, access a craft video with simple instructions, ending with an interactive question and answer time.

Top Things to Do in April

Thursday, Apr 1
11:00 am

Free admission all day!

Friday, Apr 2
12:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Kentwood, MI

Easter Eggsploration at East Paris Nature Park

Can you find the dozen golden eggs hidden in East Paris Nature Park and Paris Park? FREE

Friday, Apr 2
9:00 am

Enjoy live science shows, intriguing exhibits and planetarium shows, as well as festive food experience featuring a food truck from ART: Caribbean Fusion Cuisine along with an assortment of beverages and beer from City Built Brewing Company.

Saturday, Apr 3
10:00 am

Free admission & Easter Egg Hunt!
Melt-n-pour soap making option, $6.

Saturday, Apr 3
10:30 am

Create your own one-of-a-kind needle felted Easter egg using various colors and patterns. $37

Saturday, Apr 3
12:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Family Birding Bingo at Blandford Nature Center

Families will set off along the trails with a bird identification guide, map, bingo sheet, and binoculars to help track down these winged-wonders. Registration required, $20/family.

Sunday, Apr 4
10:00 am

Learn all about these animals through a up-close, hands-on experience: Kangaroos, Sloths, Lemurs.
Reserve your spot in advance.

Monday, Apr 5
10:00 am

Come see the new life that Spring brings us! Meet the new baby ducklings, chicks, lambs, kids, and calves!
$5 person, $20 family/household

Tuesday, Apr 6
10:00 am

Michigan’s largest indoor ropes course! Offering endless adventurous activities for guests of all ages.

Wednesday, Apr 7
9:00 am
Top Pick Event in Newaygo, MI

Days of Adventure | Spring Break at Camp Henry

Includes a full schedule of camp programs and activities plus lunch. Ages 7-13, $50/day

Thursday, Apr 8
12:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Family Day: Art and Nature at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Celebrate the arrival of spring and Earth Day with several activities! Free with admission.

Thursday, Apr 8
10:00 am

JBZ Superhero Day

Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo at John Ball Zoo

April 8, 2021

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Superhero Day at John Ball Zoo!

Friday, Apr 9
8:00 am

Walk the trails for exercise, fresh air & sunlight! FREE

Saturday, Apr 10
9:00 am
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Cat's Meow Planter for Kids at Koetsiers

Kids will plant their own cat grass seeds! Masks & registration required, $10. Includes planter, soil and seeds!

Monday, Apr 12
7:00 pm

FREE! This drop-in program allows kids (6 and up) time to explore and discover different STEAM tools. Dash and Dot robots, a Sphero, a Makey Makey, a 3D Pen, LittleBits, and more!

Tuesday, Apr 13
6:00 pm

The music is softer, flashing lights are minimal, the arcade is turned off and overall, the distractions in our family entertainment center will be dialed down.

Wednesday, Apr 14
10:00 am
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Miles of Murals Walking Tours at Rosa Parks Circle

A FREE walking tour exploring Downtown GR's public art and murals!

Friday, Apr 16
10:00 am

Tiny Jumpers, Big Fun! For children ages 5 and under, $4.99/person. Mask required.

Saturday, Apr 17
10:00 am
Top Pick Event in Holland, MI

Greenway Fun Run/Walk at Van Raalte Farm Park

Funds raised go toward updating the trail maps at the park. $20-$30

Saturday, Apr 17
4:00 pm

Berlin Raceway kicks off with the 10th Annual Ice Breaker.

Saturday, Apr 17
7:30 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

Ten For All Festival at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Live performance is BACK at Civic Theatre! The Ten For All festival is a showcase of ten-minute plays written by local playwrights and performed by local actors. $10/tickets, limited capacity.

Tuesday, Apr 20
10:00 am

Michigan's Farm Garden will be the focus for these springtime walks for preschoolers & families.

Thursday, Apr 22
6:00 pm

Celebrate Earth Day by getting your hands in the dirt and PLANTING!

Friday, Apr 23
5:30 pm

Join the museum and the GVSU Geology Department to learn about the rocks found within Michigan. Program will be held outdoors.

Saturday, Apr 24
10:00 am

All food drive participants will receive free admission for that day!

Saturday, Apr 24
10:30 am

EatPlayGrow teaches young children (5 & under) and their caregivers about nutrition and healthy habits. Kids- FREE, Adults- gen. admission ($5 Kent Co. residents)

Tuesday, Apr 27
12:00 pm
Top Pick Event in Grand Rapids, MI

GRAM Free Tuesdays at Grand Rapids Art Museum

Free general admission.

Friday, Apr 30
5:15 pm
Top Pick Event in Hudsonville, MI

Friday Family Fun Pack at Hudsonville Lanes

1.5 hours of bowling, shoe rental, hot dog, chips, and unlimited pop for up 6 people. $45 per lane. Start times of 5:15pm, 5:30pm, or 5:45pm.

30 Days of April Fun for Grand RApids Kids

More April Fun for Kids

amped virtual reality 250x125 1  
amped virtual reality 250x125 1  
amped virtual reality 250x125 1  

