Spring Into March Fun for Kids With These Top Picks
March in Grand Rapids is loaded with fun as we shake off some of the winter blues and look for the signs of spring and the promise of longer days.
You can tell the seasons are shifting as butterflies and gardens bloom, maple syrup is celebrated, and there are more rain puddles than snowbanks.
Roller skating is back, after being closed during the pandemic. Kids can also build robots, make friends at a spring petting zoo, celebrate St. Patty’s day or hunt for the Easter bunny.
Here’s our Top Picks of things to do in March. Be sure to check our daily calendar for even more exciting West Michigan adventures!
Featured Events
Sponsored listings
Airplanes Take Their Panels Off So You Can Look Inside – At...
EVENT DETAILS
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
United States
Map It
FREE Indoor Ultimate Frisbee: Learn to play, 4-12th Grade
Offered February 19, 22, and 26!
Give Ultimate Frisbee a try for free! No experience encouraged.
If you like it - join us for the Spring outdoor season.
The turf field is BEAUTIFUL. Full mask required.
Professional coaches. New Friends.
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Map It
Virtual Showcase 2021 at Grand Rapids Christian Middle School
March 18
Join us on Zoom for this live glimpse into life at Grand Rapids Christian Middle School.
Learn how our Christ-centered, student-focused, individualized approach prepares students for more.
Let us know you're coming! Register and receive the Zoom link at www.grcs.org/showcase
Grandville, Michigan 49418
United States
Map It
Wednesday Parent & Child Roller Skating Open Sessions
Wednesdays at 4 pm
- Feb 17 & 24
- March 3, 10 , 17, 24, 31
Public Skating Session designated for the littles & parents! $3 admission under 10 yrs old!
Come skate with us after school to wear out some energy and get your kids off the screens!
This session is dedicated to the younger/beginner skaters while avoiding the weekend crowds but all are welcome!
Top Things to Do in March
|
Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming03/01/2021 - 09:00 am at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
This year’s theme will highlight horticulture displays, butterflies, moths and caterpillars in and under glass.
DETAILS>>
|
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!03/02/2021 - 06:00 pm at Amped Reality
Build a Robot, Decorate it, and Take it home!
DETAILS>>
|
Wristband Wednesday03/03/2021 - 04:00 pm at Craig's Cruisers
Unlimited indoor attractions including Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Jump Time and more! $26/person
DETAILS>>
|
Snowday at the Farm03/03/2021 - 04:00 pm at Dairy Discovery
Snowmen, sledding, ice skating, hot cocoa, and fun!
DETAILS>>
|
GRAM Free Thursday Nights03/04/2021 - 05:00 pm at Grand Rapids Art Museum
Free general admission.
DETAILS>>
|
IDA Mini Camp - TROLLS (Ages 3-6)03/06/2021 - 10:00 am at Integrity School of Dance Arts
Dancers will enjoy dancing, games, a craft, a story, and a performance. Registration, $30
DETAILS>>
|
Michigan Adventure Race: Winter Edition03/06/2021 - 09:30 am at Camp Roger
Great adventure for families. Amazing Race-like challenges, hiking/running. Requires basic compass skills. 3 hrs max.
DETAILS>>
|
Pop-Up Disc Golf at Covenant Park03/06/2021 - 10:00 am at Covenant Park
Get out of the house and enjoy this fun nine-hole disc golf course! Free
DETAILS>>
|
Cannonsburg Kids03/07/2021 - 10:00 am at Cannonsburg
A learn to ski and ride program for kids ages 5-12 at any ability level.
DETAILS>>
|
Journey to the Sugarhouse03/10/2021 - 01:30 pm at Blandford Nature Center
Step back in time to discover how Native Americans and pioneers made maple syrup. $10/non-members
DETAILS>>
|
Hover Board Night at Jumpin' Jupiter03/11/2021 - 05:00 pm at Jumpin Jupiter Skate Center
Got a hover board and no place to ride it? Admission $7, masks required.
DETAILS>>
|
Maple Syrup Open House03/13/2021 - 11:00 AM at Swiss Lane Farms
See maple syrup being processed in real time! $5/person for farm tour.
DETAILS>>
|
Science on Saturday(3rd/4th): Exploring Species Survival!03/13/2021 - 09:00 am at Van Andel Education Institute
Think and act like a scientist to make a model habitat to take home. Tickets-$20
DETAILS>>
|
Gymco St. Patty's Kids Night Out (ages 3-12)03/13/2021 - 04:00 pm at Gymco
Shamrock-rainbow-leprechaun themed games, crafts & activities, and pizza for dinner. $34/child, registration required.
DETAILS>>
|
Signs of Spring03/14/2021 - 02:00 pm at Hudsonville Nature Center
Walk the trails looking and listening for signs of spring. FREE!
DETAILS>>
|
JBF Grand Rapids Consignment Sale03/17/2021 - 11:00 am at The DeltaPlex Arena
Find everything you need to clothe and entertain your kiddos! Tickets (free) are limited.
DETAILS>>
|
GRPM After School Education Classes: Museum Treasures03/17/2021 - 04:00 pm at Grand Rapids Public Museum
3rd-5th graders use the Museum as a learning lab to explore science, history and culture!
DETAILS>>
|
St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Rockford03/17/2021 - 12:00 pm at Downtown Rockford
Family fun including a Leprechaun Hunt, Luck of the Draw Giveaway, live entertainment and more!
DETAILS>>
|
John Ball Zoo Critter Close-Ups: All Quacked Up03/20/2021 - 10:00 am at Virtual Event
Features a different animal or groups of animals and is fun for the whole family!
DETAILS>>
|
Open Skate at Cedar Rock Sports Plex03/20/2021 - 01:00 pm at Cedar Rock Sports Plex
Open skate is back! Masks required.
DETAILS>>
|
World Down Syndrome Day at Fellinlove Farm03/21/2021 - 02:00 pm at Fellinlove Farm
Rock your Crazy Socks & Come to Fellinlove Farm to Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day!
DETAILS>>
|
Wednesday Parent & Child Roller Skating Open Sessions03/24/2021 - 04:00 pm at Tarry Hall Roller Rink
Public Skating Session designated for the littles & parents! $3 admission under 10 yrs old! Wednesdays, February 17-March 31
DETAILS>>
|
Little Learners: STEAM Play & Learn03/25/2021 - 10:00 am at Lakeshore Museum Center
A free literacy-based program for Muskegon County infants and toddlers ages 0-4. Must register.
DETAILS>>
|
Spring Petting Zoo: Kids, Crafts & Critters03/27/2021 - 10:00 am at Coopersville Farm Museum
Free admission!
Melt-n-pour soap making option, $6.
DETAILS>>
|
Easter Bunny Road Rally03/27/2021 - 02:00 pm at Wedgwood Park
FREE! Find and capture pictures of your team with at least 10 of the hidden bunnies. Then head to Wedgwood Park to collect a small prize basket and a picture with the "real" Easter Bunny.
DETAILS>>
|
Kids for Kids Class (ages 6-10) at Critter Barn03/27/2021 - 09:00 AM at Critter Barn
This class is all about caring for and handling our new farm babies. $20/registration required.
DETAILS>>
|
Wednesday Family Night03/31/2021 - 12:00 pm at Altitude Trampoline Park
Families and friends come enjoy the park on this special night. $49.95, four jumpers, 90min.
DETAILS>>