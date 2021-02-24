Top Things to do in March With Kids: 2021

Spring Into March Fun for Kids With These Top Picks

March in Grand Rapids is loaded with fun as we shake off some of the winter blues and look for the signs of spring and the promise of longer days.

You can tell the seasons are shifting as butterflies and gardens bloom, maple syrup is celebrated, and there are more rain puddles than snowbanks.

Roller skating is back, after being closed during the pandemic. Kids can also build robots, make friends at a spring petting zoo, celebrate St. Patty’s day or hunt for the Easter bunny.

Here’s our Top Picks of things to do in March. Be sure to check our daily calendar for even more exciting West Michigan adventures!

Featured Events

Sponsored listings



Grand Rapids, MI 49508

United States

Map It 2100 28th St SEGrand Rapids, MI 49508United States FREE Indoor Ultimate Frisbee: Learn to play, 4-12th Grade Offered February 19, 22, and 26! Give Ultimate Frisbee a try for free! No experience encouraged.

If you like it - join us for the Spring outdoor season. The turf field is BEAUTIFUL. Full mask required. Professional coaches. New Friends. MORE INFO >>

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Map It 2036 Chesaning Dr SEGrand Rapids, MI 49506 Virtual Showcase 2021 at Grand Rapids Christian Middle School March 18 Join us on Zoom for this live glimpse into life at Grand Rapids Christian Middle School. Learn how our Christ-centered, student-focused, individualized approach prepares students for more. Let us know you're coming! Register and receive the Zoom link at www.grcs.org/showcase MORE INFO >>

Grandville, Michigan 49418

United States

Map It 3330 FAIRLANES AVE SWGrandville, Michigan 49418United States Wednesday Parent & Child Roller Skating Open Sessions Wednesdays at 4 pm

- Feb 17 & 24

- March 3, 10 , 17, 24, 31

Public Skating Session designated for the littles & parents! $3 admission under 10 yrs old! Come skate with us after school to wear out some energy and get your kids off the screens!

This session is dedicated to the younger/beginner skaters while avoiding the weekend crowds but all are welcome! MORE INFO >>

Top Things to Do in March