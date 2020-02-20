Spring is an exciting time to enjoy the zoo – either as a camper or with the whole family!

Twilight Tours offer families a unique guided tour of the zoo after hours. This is your chance to catch the sloth moving around or maybe spot a mountain lion on the prowl.

Kid’s Night Out programs offer parents a kid-free evening while the kids experience a wild adventure! Kids enjoy a pizza dinner, zoo tours, up-close animal encounters, and a variety of fun and games.

John Ball Zoo Spring Break Camp is a unique, hands-on learning experience that is fun and educational! Your camper may be prowling past the Tigers, creating animal treats or exploring the Forest Realm! Each class follows a theme and spends time in the Zoo and park. Qualified instructors use a variety of methods to stimulate the learning process (role-playing, games, stories, and nature play).

Spring Break Overnight offers a different camp experience for students in 3rd-5th grade. Slumber in the Chimpanzee day room after spending an evening making a special treat for the animals, enjoying twilight scavenger hunts, and then being the first to say good morning to the animals in the zoo!

CONTACT INFORMATION:

1300 Fulton St. West | Grand Rapids, MI 49504

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | 616-336-4300