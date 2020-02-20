Enjoy Hands-On Learning at These Grand Rapids Spring Camps and Classes
They say the new year starts on January 1, but I really think that it starts once the sun rises before 7 and spring blooms are popping up. It’s when Michiganders awaken from the long winter and are ready to get outside and explore our great city. Not only is there so much to do, but so many opportunities to learn.
Our list of Spring Camps, Classes and Playtimes will give you everything you need to enjoy many outings for kids of all interests this spring.
Spring is an exciting time to enjoy the zoo – either as a camper or with the whole family!
Twilight Tours offer families a unique guided tour of the zoo after hours. This is your chance to catch the sloth moving around or maybe spot a mountain lion on the prowl.
Kid’s Night Out programs offer parents a kid-free evening while the kids experience a wild adventure! Kids enjoy a pizza dinner, zoo tours, up-close animal encounters, and a variety of fun and games.
John Ball Zoo Spring Break Camp is a unique, hands-on learning experience that is fun and educational! Your camper may be prowling past the Tigers, creating animal treats or exploring the Forest Realm! Each class follows a theme and spends time in the Zoo and park. Qualified instructors use a variety of methods to stimulate the learning process (role-playing, games, stories, and nature play).
Spring Break Overnight offers a different camp experience for students in 3rd-5th grade. Slumber in the Chimpanzee day room after spending an evening making a special treat for the animals, enjoying twilight scavenger hunts, and then being the first to say good morning to the animals in the zoo!
1300 Fulton St. West | Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Spring is the perfect time for kids to get out and learn something new. With improved driving conditions, less sickness and lots of pent up energy, this time of year makes it easy to find fun, learning and adventure.
Whether your kids are trying something new this year or are registering again for a favorite camp, it is easy to keep everyone happy.
There are options for your animal-loving child to experience behind-the-scenes learning at the zoo and openings for your active child to keep busy on inflatables and obstacle courses for hours. Sign up for one of these or one of many more amazing opportunities this spring.
Many classes and camps have limited spots, so register for these classes and camps as soon as possible.
West Michigan’s largest indoor child entertainment center, where kids can play and parents can relax! Your children will have a blast playing at Jester’s Court Party and Play Center. Jester’s Court is the perfect place for walk-in play, birthday parties, sport team parties, field trips, play dates, group events, and raising money by hosting a fundraiser.
3707 Northridge Dr NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49544
- Amped Reality Family Night Out – Virtual Reality + Pizza | 2923 28th St SE Kentwood, MI 49512
- Coopersville Farm Museum Family Day | 375 Main Street Coopersville, MI 49404
- Dairy Discovery Spring Break Bash | 12877 84th SE Alto, MI 49302
- Fellinlove Farm’s Spring Break Open Farm | 6364 144th Ave Holland, MI 49423
- Grand Rapids Griffins Fan Appreciation Night | 130 Fulton St W Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- GRPL Mindstorm Saturdays | 111 Library St NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
- GRPL Yankee Clipper Branch Let’s Play! | 2025 Leonard NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
- Horizon Kids Complex School Vacation Open Gym | 6462 Center Industrial Dr. Jenison, MI 49423
- Humane Society of West Michigan Spring Break Camp | 3077 Wilson Dr Grand Rapids, MI 49534
- Kent County Recycling and Education Center REimagine Craft Mondays & Open Hours | 977 Wealthy Street SW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
- Kids Unlimited Activity Center Open Gym | 596 Baldwin St, Suite #2 Jenison, MI 49428
- La Costura y Punto de cruz Workshop | 21 N. Monroe Rockford, MI 49341
- Michigan History Museum FREE Admission | 702 W. Kalamazoo St. Lansing, MI 48915
- R-Athletics Open Gym | 2845 Thornhills Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49546
