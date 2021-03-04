Best Kids Consignment, Boutique and Mom2Mom Shopping in Grand Rapids

By / March 4, 2021
Grandtastic Shopping girl looking at clothes

Specialty Shops and Consignment Sales Offer Unique Finds for Kid Gear

I love it when I read about a cool kid’s item online and then find it in one of my favorite local shops. Buying local is very important to me so I always seek out my kids stuff around town before taking to an online retailer.

And I’m even more thrilled when I can find that name brand item in almost new condition at a local mom-2-mom sale. Score! I’ve found Bogs, American Girl, Bum Genius, and more.

If you want to experience the thrill of the find, check out these popular shopping venues around Grand Rapids, as voted on by our readers.

For our GRANDTASTIC AWARDS, parent’s voted for their favorite places to play and live life in greater Grand Rapids, including these top shopping spots.

Grandtastic Feature Image High Five Girl

  MOM-TO-MOM SALES  

Mom2Mom/Consignment Sales

If you like getting all your shopping done in one day, at one location, you might be a consignment sale shopper! Also known as Mom2Mom sales, these area shopping ops pack a lot of punch for deal hunters. At these sales, sellers band together to offer thousands of items at big discounts to local shoppers.

Sometimes items are pooled together and offered by age/size. Other times you can shop individual seller booths for things you need.

However they are set up, Grand Rapids consignment sales offer big savings. Here are the big sales that local parents mark on their calendars every year.

consignment mom2mom sales grandtastic narrow
1 2

Voted Top Consignment/Mom2Mom Sale

Just Between Friends

Mom2Mom / Consignment Sales

1- Just Between Friends

2- West Michigan Mom’s Sale – Devos Place

3- Thornapple MOPS Sale 

4- Holland Mom2Mom Sale

5- Orchard Hill Mom2Mom sale

6- Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Sale

Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Sale

GR Moms of Multiples Sale logo

Shop or Sell the largest fundraiser for Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples, 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to supporting moms of multiples in the greater Grand Rapids, MI area. ☆NEXT PUBLIC SALE, SPRING 2021☆

The Connection, at Beverly Reformed Church
2141 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI
FACEBOOK

VISIT THEIR WEBSITE

  BOUTIQUES  

Children’s Boutiques

Let’s face it: quality is king. It’s frustrating when a cute new shirt shrinks in the dryer, or looks worn after a couple of washings.

If you want your kids to have the same quality clothing experience as the grownups, hit up a children’s boutique. They’ve got the quality, the style and know-how to keep your kids looking fashionable from playtime to nap time.

consignment stores grandtastic narrow
1 2

Voted Top Children’s Boutique

Village Kids Consignment Boutique

Best Children's Clothing Boutiques

1- Village Kids Consignment Boutique (Ada)

2- Tip Toes (Holland)

3- Pink Lemonade Boutique (East Grand Rapids)

4- Hopscotch Children’s Store

5- River Babe Threads (Rockford)

6- Snapdragon Boutique (East Grand Rapids)

7- EcoBuns Baby & Co (Holland)

8- Parooz (Grand Rapids)

  BEST OF GR  

Parks & Playgrounds »
Fave Libraries »
Outdoor Activities »
Kid Friendly Restaurants »
Shopping for Kids »
Top Swim Instructors »
Best Annual Events »
Art, Dance & Music Lessons »
Best Birthday Party Venues »
Trusted Day Care Centers »
Ice Cream Shops »

  CONSIGNMENT  

Kids Consignment Stores

When my kids outgrow their name brand shoes, I can take them to a consignment store so those shoes can take the next kid on new adventures. I also love shopping these stores. They have unique items that I won’t find at a big box store, and for good prices.

When you have multiple kids, or just like to be savvy with the dollar, kids consignment stores are a great way to stock your child’s wardrobe.

kid consignment stores grandtastic narrow
1 2

Voted Top Kids Consignment Store

Village Kids Consignment

Best Kids Consignment Stores

1- Village Kids Consignment

2- Once Upon a Child (Alpine/Walker)

3- Kid to Kid

4- Once Upon a Child (Wyoming)

5- Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids

6- New 2 You

7- The One Shop Thrift Market

8- (TIE) Mom & Baby Again

8- (TIE)  Project Hope (Dorr)

9- Audrey Lane Boutique and Consignment        

680x120 GR Kids Banner Ad January 2021 1
Lego GR Kids Now Open 250x125 1  
GR Kids 250x125 Ad Nov 2020 1  
great start 250x125 2020 1  

Share100
Pin4
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email
104 Shares

2 thoughts on “Best Kids Consignment, Boutique and Mom2Mom Shopping in Grand Rapids”

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *