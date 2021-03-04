Best Kids Consignment, Boutique and Mom2Mom Shopping in Grand Rapids

Specialty Shops and Consignment Sales Offer Unique Finds for Kid Gear

I love it when I read about a cool kid’s item online and then find it in one of my favorite local shops. Buying local is very important to me so I always seek out my kids stuff around town before taking to an online retailer.

And I’m even more thrilled when I can find that name brand item in almost new condition at a local mom-2-mom sale. Score! I’ve found Bogs, American Girl, Bum Genius, and more.

If you want to experience the thrill of the find, check out these popular shopping venues around Grand Rapids, as voted on by our readers.

For our GRANDTASTIC AWARDS, parent’s voted for their favorite places to play and live life in greater Grand Rapids, including these top shopping spots.