Best Kids Consignment, Boutique and Mom2Mom Shopping in Grand Rapids

Specialty Shops and Consignment Sales Offer Unique Finds for Kid Gear
I love it when I read about a cool kid’s item online and then find it in one of my favorite local shops. Buying local is very important to me so I always seek out my kids stuff around town before taking to an online retailer.
And I’m even more thrilled when I can find that name brand item in almost new condition at a local mom-2-mom sale. Score! I’ve found Bogs, American Girl, Bum Genius, and more.
If you want to experience the thrill of the find, check out these popular shopping venues around Grand Rapids, as voted on by our readers.
For our GRANDTASTIC AWARDS, parent’s voted for their favorite places to play and live life in greater Grand Rapids, including these top shopping spots.
MOM-TO-MOM SALES
Mom2Mom/Consignment Sales
If you like getting all your shopping done in one day, at one location, you might be a consignment sale shopper! Also known as Mom2Mom sales, these area shopping ops pack a lot of punch for deal hunters. At these sales, sellers band together to offer thousands of items at big discounts to local shoppers.
Sometimes items are pooled together and offered by age/size. Other times you can shop individual seller booths for things you need.
However they are set up, Grand Rapids consignment sales offer big savings. Here are the big sales that local parents mark on their calendars every year.
Voted Top Consignment/Mom2Mom Sale
Just Between Friends
1- Just Between Friends
2- West Michigan Mom’s Sale – Devos Place
3- Thornapple MOPS Sale
4- Holland Mom2Mom Sale
5- Orchard Hill Mom2Mom sale
Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Sale
Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples Sale
Shop or Sell the largest fundraiser for Grand Rapids Mothers of Multiples, 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to supporting moms of multiples in the greater Grand Rapids, MI area. ☆NEXT PUBLIC SALE, SPRING 2021☆
The Connection, at Beverly Reformed Church
2141 Porter St SW, Wyoming, MI
BOUTIQUES
Children’s Boutiques
Let’s face it: quality is king. It’s frustrating when a cute new shirt shrinks in the dryer, or looks worn after a couple of washings.
If you want your kids to have the same quality clothing experience as the grownups, hit up a children’s boutique. They’ve got the quality, the style and know-how to keep your kids looking fashionable from playtime to nap time.
Voted Top Children’s Boutique
Village Kids Consignment Boutique
1- Village Kids Consignment Boutique (Ada)
2- Tip Toes (Holland)
3- Pink Lemonade Boutique (East Grand Rapids)
4- Hopscotch Children’s Store
5- River Babe Threads (Rockford)
6- Snapdragon Boutique (East Grand Rapids)
7- EcoBuns Baby & Co (Holland)
8- Parooz (Grand Rapids)
CONSIGNMENT
Kids Consignment Stores
When my kids outgrow their name brand shoes, I can take them to a consignment store so those shoes can take the next kid on new adventures. I also love shopping these stores. They have unique items that I won’t find at a big box store, and for good prices.
When you have multiple kids, or just like to be savvy with the dollar, kids consignment stores are a great way to stock your child’s wardrobe.
Voted Top Kids Consignment Store
Village Kids Consignment
1- Village Kids Consignment
2- Once Upon a Child (Alpine/Walker)
3- Kid to Kid
4- Once Upon a Child (Wyoming)
5- Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids
6- New 2 You
7- The One Shop Thrift Market
8- (TIE) Mom & Baby Again
8- (TIE) Project Hope (Dorr)
9- Audrey Lane Boutique and Consignment
