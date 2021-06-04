$500 Grand Traverse Resort Getaway Giveaway, Courtesy of Treadstone Mortgage

Why Your Mortage Lender Matters

If You’re Trying to Buy a House in West Michigan This is For You

It’s no secret that the real estate market in West Michigan, and across the country, is on fire right now.

Purchasing a home right now is unlike anything most of us have ever experienced, with houses selling in a day after receiving piles of qualified offers.

Getting your offer accepted takes more than being at the right place at the right time with the right Realtor®.

You need to have the right lender, too.

In fact, your lender might just be your secret weapon: a solid pre-approval letter from your lender can help you win in a multiple offer situation.

Treadstone Mortgage has worked hard for decades to exceed expectations and set themselves apart. In fact, they were voted as a top mortgage lender in Grand Rapids!

Today, they’re known for:

Fastest Closings in the Area

Local Appraisers

In-House Underwriting

Best Communication To All Involved

As you can see, Treadstone is not your average mortgage lender.

Treadstone is a locally owned, community-based, and people-centered business committed to delivering the best possible service with the best people.

They close loans 1/3 faster than local competition.

Treadstone ONLY does mortgages.

Most banks offer a variety of services, which slows them down. Treadstone specializes in home loans, giving their clients have an advantage when it comes to getting their offers accepted by Realtors®.

Translation: With competitive interest rates and the fastest closing times in the area, Treadstone buyers have a distinct advantage in the real estate market when it comes to getting their offer accepted.

Maybe it’s time to work with Treadstone and experience their competitive advantage for yourself!

Already Own Your Own Home? Call Treadstone to See if Refinancing is the Right Move

Treadstone is also your local option for your refinancing needs in West MI.

Refinancing rates right now are almost as hot as the housing market.

Treadstone promises to get you the best rates quickly with a personal approach to financing that puts you first with education, understanding, and even a little fun.

Reach out to them to discuss refinancing for your family: (616) 774-9160