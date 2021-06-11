Grab Your Spy Glasses for Summer’s Super Secret Reading Challenge From GRPL

Not-so-Secret Spy Mission for Kids: Explore Your Community !

Are your kids up for this super secret spy mission around Grand Rapids?

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to create your own summer adventure at the Grand Rapids Public Library!

GRPL is bringing all the mystery this year with their Super Secret Summer Reading Challenge. Uncover hidden mascots, locate hands-on STEAM activities at local branches and discover new worlds as you read your way through summer 2021.