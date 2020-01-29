Help Me Grow is Dedicated to Seeing Ottawa County Families Thrive

The Internet is supposed to be this incredible source of information, but mostly it’s just a highway of misinformation. I’ve given up asking it questions like, “Is a 103 degree fever in a kid bad?” because I’ll be either told that he’s fine and could even go to school, or that he’s on his death bed and that I need to start making funeral arrangements.

You and I do not have time for the impractical parenting information from the Internet!

Thankfully West Michigan is flush with family resources, including the vast options at Help Me Grow Ottawa. These are real, local people who we can rely on to give you accurate, up-to-date information on raising our kids!

Help Me Grow knows that parents and caregivers want to make the best choices for their children. Whether you’re a mom, dad, grandparent or other caregiver, you can take advantage of Help Me Grow’s programs.

From pregnancy to preschool, HMG-Ottawa can help you get answers about your child’s growth and connect you to programs to give your child a great start. And many of them are even free or low-cost.

Pregnant Moms, Help Me Grow connects you to Highly Trained Staff who Come to You!

Have pregnancy questions? Help Me Grow has answers! Their friendly and highly trained staff can help prepare you for your child’s arrival without leaving the comfort of your own home.

I can’t tell you how hard it was to get to appointments when I had extreme nausea through my entire pregnancy, and had little kids to wrestle into carseats on top of that.

Having someone come to your home with pregnancy support is just… a gift.

And these home visits can continue until your child is five.

They will answer your questions, give you some tips for caring for your new little one and can connect you to a wide range of local programs for expecting mothers including free playgroups, library events and other parenting supports.

Using Help Me Grow Ottawa’s programs can really take the loneliness out of the parenting journey.

Help Me Grow Will Help You Track Your Baby’s Development

Once your baby arrives, you’ll want to make sure they’re on the right track developmentally and HMG-Ottawa can help with that too.

You don’t have to Google your question and be flooded with a bunch of horror stories, and you don’t have to wait for an appointment with your pediatrician. You can know, now.

The online Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ) is easy and fun to take! Simply answer questions about your child and HMG will take care of the rest.

In a day or two, they will send feedback to help celebrate your child’s developmental milestones, give some fun ideas to continue to support their development and even provide resources and contacts to help address any specific concerns.

Find Quality Child Care and Preschool Options Near You

When it’s time to go back to work or to school, Help Me Grow-Ottawa can connect you with high-quality, licensed childcare providers and free and low-cost preschool.

Ottawa has a wide variety of childcare and preschool options that can meet the needs of all families including tuition, low-cost, and free; full day, half-day and wrap-around care. (A family of four making $34, 375 might qualify for free or reduced cost preschool!)

For more information check out their website or find them on Facebook.

Help Me Grow Ottawa can’t wait to meet you and your family!