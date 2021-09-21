Santa Storybook Photo Experience – Now Booking 2021

Santa’s Workshop + Your Children = Precious Works of Art

When Your Children Step into this Timeless Storybook Santa Experience, Memories & Art are Made

This is so much more than your typical “pictures with Santa” moment.

This is a Santa Storybook Experience by appointment.

Your children will experience Santa in his workshop on Christmas Eve.

They will have cookies and milk, Santa will make sure they are on his nice list and check with the elves on toy production.

During this time, Kathy Morley will photograph your children’s interaction with Santa.

Upon your selection, these images will be turned into works of art as they are painted with light — and magic is added.

Dates, Location & Event Details Sessions will take place at Noto’s in Grand Rapids, MI, and Noto’s at the Bil-Mar in Grand Haven, MI.

One of their gorgeous rooms will be transformed into Santa’s Workshop.



Event Highlights

– One-on-one time for your child(ren) with Santa (priceless!)

– Use of Timeless PJ’s and Nightgowns

– We will create that perfect original art piece for over your mantel



Grand Rapids: OCTOBER 15 – 17, 2021

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546



Grand Haven: OCTOBER 22 – 24, 2021

1223 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417



MORE INFO

The Art & Magic of Santa’s Storybook Experience

Your Private, “Magic of Santa” Experience

-Book this While They Still Believe-

Kathy Morley has crafted the ultimate Santa Experience for you and your family, carefully working out every detail so that you fully experience the magic of Santa.

Children meet Santa Claus in a private setting – his workshop – for one-on-one time.

Sit back and watch your children (or grandchildren) experience the magic, love, hope, and wonderment that Santa brings.

The children and Santa follow a storybook sequence of events during their time together, allowing Kathy to capture magical, timeless images of your kids with Santa.

Kathy then takes the images and applies her artistry, painting with light, creating artistic portraits of your experience.

*This article brought to you by Morley Portraiture.

The Memories are Priceless

For parents and grandparents who want to stop time, and have their children captured in beautiful art pieces while they still believe in the magic of Santa….this is for you!

These are portraits that will hang over the fireplace for every Christmas to come.

For children, they get to experience the REAL Santa in a private setting.

What Parents Have to Say

Kathy’s clients are raving about their experience and their portraits:

“Every detail was memorable in our storybook portrait session with Santa. My son shared milk and (lots) of cookies with Santa, he saw his name on Santa’s nice list and listened on a call to Bernard, the head elf at the North Pole.

My heart melted as I watched him BELIEVE!

Kathy captured the magic with her camera, and my son walked away with a memory he will never forget – his afternoon with Santa Claus. We look forward to reliving this experience every time we hang this portrait above our fireplace for the Holiday season.”

– Kelli Fimbinger

“Santa was amazing! He held the attention of all four of my kids.

Kathy Morley gathered info from us as ammo to give to Santa…and he delivered! When we got in the car, my 8-year-old son was convinced he had just met the REAL Santa! Even my skeptical husband was convinced!

Our portrait is beyond beautiful. I’m in awe every time I look at it! I love Christmas, and this experience and Kathy Morley’s artistic talent exceeded my expectations in every way! “

-Beth Neeley

The Best Holiday Cards & Gifts

A week or two after your Private Session with Santa, you will meet back with Kathy at either Noto’s Grand Rapids, or Noto’s Grand Haven, to choose your favorite images for Kathy to transform into masterpieces.

From there, she will create that perfect original art piece for over your mantel with YOUR children (or grandchildren) that you’ve been waiting for!

And – You will have the best holiday cards EVER! (custom-designed from purchased images)

Limited Art & Magic Sessions Available

Kathy has a limited number of spots available for her Grand Rapids, MI visit Oct 15 – 17 and Grand Haven, MI visit Oct 22 – 24.

Sessions are available by appointment.

PRICING INFORMATION

$300 for up to 3 children +$100 for each additional child.

Use Discount Code GRKIDS21 and save $50

Fee INCLUDES a $100 PORTRAIT CREDIT.

Your session is for the private experience with Santa and for Kathy to capture these moments with your children to be turned into finished art pieces.

Fee does not include digital files.

About Kathy Morley

Kathy Morley, Morley Portraiture has had her studio in Midland, MI for the past 20 years. Morley Portraiture is voted the #1 portrait studio by the Midland Daily News Readers Choice Awards, year after year. Clients come to her for her artistic talent in creating unique portraits for the walls of their homes.

This is her third year bringing her “Art and Magic of Santa” portrait experience to Grand Rapids. She truly has a passion for what she does.

She will be in Grand Rapids by appointment Oct 15 -17 and in Grand Haven by appointment Oct 22 – 24, 2021.

Kathy’s Family

Safety Precautions

Kathy Morley and company are taking every precaution to be safe during these times.

Sessions are being scheduled further apart to leave time to sanitize the entire set and clothing in between sessions.

They are all fully vaccinated.

More Events