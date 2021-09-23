Members Can Visit Six Local Favorites for FREE in October with the Southwest Michigan Cultural Exchange- 2021

Southwest Michigan Cultural Exchange- 2021
The Southwest Michigan Cultural Exchange is back again in 2021, offering an amazing chance to visit 6 local cultural institutions in October.
Is admission really FREE?
» Yes. If you have a membership at one of the six locations, you can visit the other five for free during the entire month of October.
Do I need to register for this program?
» Nope! Just bring your photo ID and membership card.
Southwest Michigan Cultural Exchange
OCTOBER 1-31, 2021
Highlights:
- 6 local favorites
- Free admission w/ membership
- All month long
6 Participating Locations
#1
Air Zoo
6151 Portage Rd, Portage, MI 49002
The Air Zoo is a world-class, Smithsonian-affiliated aerospace & science museum with over 100 rare air and spacecraft, indoor rides, amazing interactive exhibits, and nationally recognized restoration center.
#2
Binder Park Zoo
7400 Division Dr, Battle Creek, MI 49014
Spend the day in Battle Creek at Binder Park Zoo. Feed the giraffes at Twiga Overlook, see painted dog pups play, take the tram to Wild Africa and safari through Zuri National Park to observe lions, zebra, gazelle and ostriches.
Be sure to check out their new dinosaur exhibit, Zoorassic Park.
#3
Gilmore Car Museum
6865 W Hickory Rd, Hickory Corners, MI 49060
The Gilmore Car Museum displays over 400 vehicles on a scenic 90-acre campus. Take a step back in time in vintage car dealerships, an authentic 1940s diner, and see the iconic automobiles that put America on wheels.
#4
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
314 S Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007
The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is home to over 4700 pieces of art in their permanent collection. The KIA also teaches classes and camps for all ages in a variety of media.
#5
Kalamazoo Nature Center
7000 N Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Explore 14 miles of trails at the Kalamazoo Nature Center. Trails are labeled for ease of use with both distances and difficulty levels.
The KNC is also a fantastic source for nature education with exhibits inside and children’s programs.
#6
W.K. Kellogg Bird Sanctuary and W.K. Kellogg Manor House
12685 East C Ave, Augusta, MI 49012
3700 E Gull Lake Dr, Hickory Corners, MI 49060
Three miles of trails surround Wintergreen Lake at the W.K. Kellogg Bird sanctuary, where families can feed the waterfowl (geese, ducks, swans) with buckets of corn from the visitor’s center for a small fee.
After your corn buckets are empty, tour their rescued raptors area featuring owls, hawks and eagles. Families will also enjoy the stroller-friendly paved walking path.
W.K. Kellogg Manor House is the former summer residence of breakfast cereal pioneer W.K. Kellogg and his wife, Dr. Carrie Staines Kellogg. Built in 1926, this property was fully restored in 2000.
Visitors are welcome to take a self-guided walking tour of the grounds.
Photo: W.K. Kellogg Manor House