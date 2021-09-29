Free Ice Cream, Concert & Activities at Country Fresh’s 75th Birthday Jubilee

Happy 75th Birthday, Country Fresh!

This month, Country Fresh turns 75!

Country Fresh® has been the favorite dairy brand in Michigan and nearby areas for generations.

Country Fresh products local families love include milk and cream, cottage cheese, half and half, eggnog, juices, ice cream, sherbet, and other frozen desserts.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Country Fresh is throwing a birthday bash in Grand Rapids at Riverside Park on October 23, 2021, and you are invited!

The event is FREE to the public!

It will include a family-friendly concert, bounce house, trackless train, yard games, food trucks, the Country Fresh Mooseum, and more.