Free Ice Cream, Concert & Activities at Country Fresh’s 75th Birthday Jubilee

Happy 75th Birthday, Country Fresh!
This month, Country Fresh turns 75!
Country Fresh® has been the favorite dairy brand in Michigan and nearby areas for generations.
Country Fresh products local families love include milk and cream, cottage cheese, half and half, eggnog, juices, ice cream, sherbet, and other frozen desserts.
To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Country Fresh is throwing a birthday bash in Grand Rapids at Riverside Park on October 23, 2021, and you are invited!
The event is FREE to the public!
It will include a family-friendly concert, bounce house, trackless train, yard games, food trucks, the Country Fresh Mooseum, and more.
Event Highlights
Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021
Time: 1-5 pm
Location: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505
-Live Music
–Moo-seum
-Bounce house & yard games
–FREE ice cream
More about Country Fresh’s 75th Birthday Jubilee
The Jubilee includes a family-friendly concert, performed by Brian Vanderark of The Verve Pipe
The concert kicks off at 3 pm for all to enjoy. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, you’re welcome to linger and listen to the music.
THE MOOSEUM
The Mooseum is a mobile museum that was built inside a 53-foot-long semi-trailer.
Step inside to experience a family-friendly blend of fun hands-on activities, colorful displays, and a walk through ice cream history.
BIRTHDAY GIFTS
A birthday party isn’t complete without gifts, either!
This year, Country Fresh is partnering with Moose Tracks Ice Cream to gift a monetary donation to Future Farmers of America.
Volunteers will hand out scoops of ice cream at the event, with a goal of 7,500 scoops served!
Each scoop of ice cream equals a $1 donation to the FFA, so come grab your favorite frozen treat and help them reach the goal of donating $7,500 to this very deserving organization.
The Country Fresh 75th Birthday Jubilee will be held at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, on Saturday, October 23 from 1pm–5 pm.
