Free Ice Cream, Concert & Activities at Country Fresh’s 75th Birthday Jubilee

By / September 29, 2021 /
CountryFreshIceCream

Happy 75th Birthday, Country Fresh!

This month, Country Fresh turns 75!

Country Fresh® has been the favorite dairy brand in Michigan and nearby areas for generations.

Country Fresh products local families love include milk and cream, cottage cheese, half and half, eggnog, juices, ice cream, sherbet, and other frozen desserts.

To celebrate this milestone anniversary, Country Fresh is throwing a birthday bash in Grand Rapids at Riverside Park on October 23, 2021, and you are invited!

The event is FREE to the public!

It will include a family-friendly concert, bounce house, trackless train, yard games, food trucks, the Country Fresh Mooseum, and more. 

Event Highlights

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021
Time: 1-5 pm
Location: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

-Live Music
Moo-seum
-Bounce house & yard games
FREE ice cream

Event Info
CountryFresh-75th-Social copy

More about Country Fresh’s 75th Birthday Jubilee

The Jubilee includes a family-friendly concert, performed by Brian Vanderark of The Verve Pipe

The concert kicks off at 3 pm for all to enjoy. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, you’re welcome to linger and listen to the music.

THE MOOSEUM

The Mooseum is a mobile museum that was built inside a 53-foot-long semi-trailer.

CountryFreshMooseum

Step inside to experience a family-friendly blend of fun hands-on activities, colorful displays, and a walk through ice cream history.

mooseum 3
A display inside of the Mooseum

BIRTHDAY GIFTS

A birthday party isn’t complete without gifts, either!

This year, Country Fresh is partnering with Moose Tracks Ice Cream to gift a monetary donation to Future Farmers of America.

Volunteers will hand out scoops of ice cream at the event, with a goal of 7,500 scoops served!

Each scoop of ice cream equals a $1 donation to the FFA, so come grab your favorite frozen treat and help them reach the goal of donating $7,500 to this very deserving organization.

CountryFreshIceCream2

The Country Fresh 75th Birthday Jubilee will be held at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, on Saturday, October 23 from 1pm–5 pm.

The event is FREE to the public and will include a family-friendly concert, bounce house, trackless train, yard games, food trucks, the Country Fresh Mooseum and more. 

Riverside Food Truck Friday Hammocks
Riverside Park in Grand Rapids is a popular event location and local hangout.

More Events

Fall Fun Finder

apple orchards button 1
pumpkin patch button
corn mazes button
hayrides button
farm directory
donuts and cider button
Fall Getaways List button 1
Halloween Events button
Fall Bucket List button
Haunted Attractions button
fall photo spots button
Halloween Displays button 1

Share
Pin
Tweet
Reddit
Flip
Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *