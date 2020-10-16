Ottawa County Parents Have a Free Local Resource to Help With Pregnancy, Your Baby and Even Child Care

Help Me Grow is Dedicated to Seeing Ottawa County Families Thrive

The Internet is supposed to be this incredible source of information, but mostly it’s just a highway of misinformation. I’ve given up asking it questions like, “Is a 103 degree fever in a kid bad?” because I’ll be either told that he’s fine and could even go to school, or that he’s on his death bed and that I need to start making funeral arrangements.

You and I do not have time for the impractical parenting information from the Internet!

Thankfully West Michigan is flush with family resources, including the vast options at Help Me Grow Ottawa.

These are real, local people who we can rely on to give you accurate, up-to-date information on raising our kids!

Help Me Grow knows that parents and caregivers want to make the best choices for their children. Whether you’re a mom, dad, grandparent or other caregiver, you can take advantage of Help Me Grow’s programs.

From pregnancy to preschool, HMG-Ottawa can help you get answers about your child’s growth and connect you to programs to give your child a great start. And many of them are even free or low-cost.