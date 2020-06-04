John Ball Zoo Reopens Tomorrow – Here’s How to Get the Limited, Timed Tickets

John Ball Zoo is Reopening in Grand Rapids
If you’re a John Ball Zoo member, you’ll be welcomed back to the newly reopened facility starting tomorrow, June 5, 2020.
Everyone else will need to wait till Monday, June 8 for their first visit of 2020.
To visit the zoo, ALL guests must reserve a ticket for a specific 30-minute time period to enter the Zoo. These will be limited in capacity and apply to ALL guests, whether members or not.
*Some guest spaces within the zoo are closed. These may include indoor spaces, outdoor play areas, and experiences.
How to Get Tickets
Both members and nonmembers use the same link to purchase/secure tickets.
Selecting June 5, 6 or 7 will show the number of member-only tickets available.
Members will be asked to login to reserve member tickets.
The general public will we able to reserve tickets for June 8 – 11. Users must login or create an account to reserve tickets.
Tickets will be emailed to you.
This is what the online ordering system looks like.
About Your Visit
All tickets are timed. You will need to enter the zoo during a 30-minute window specified on your ticket. You will be asked to present your barcoded tickets (either on your phone or printed at home) when entering the Zoo.
Safety note: All Zoo team members will be wearing face masks. While not required, you are asked to please consider wearing one, too. Face masks are available upon request or for purchase at the gift shop. Visitors are also asked to practice social distancing.
- John Ball Zoo asks that you arrive no later than 30 minutes after your designated ticket time.
- In order to effectively limit the capacity within the Zoo, they will not admit late tickets past their reserved time slots.
- If you lose your online tickets, please visit a Guest Services Representative and they will be able to assist you.
If you have any questions or need any assistance with your online purchase, please contact the guest services department at 616-336-4300.