Here are the Local ENTs That Parents Count On
Ear, nose, and throat doctors cover a wide variety of health concerns. If your child has allergies, sinus issues, ear infections, persistent sore throats or other problems in their ears, nose, or throat, you want a trusted ENT.
They can help children with ear infections, including chronic infections that require tubes. ENTs also treat kids with frequent tonsil or adenoid infections, balance problems, and hearing issues.
Out our readers’ favorite ENTs are listed below.
If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide to the Top Dentists, Pediatricians, ETC for Kids in Grand Rapids. See the number-one-voted doc for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.
Every name in this guide received votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.
ENT Doctors for Kids in Grand Rapids
While ear infections are basically a rite of passage for most children, some kids end up needing to get tubes in their ears after numerous recurring ear infections. Perhaps that’s why you’re here looking for a great ENT doctor for your kid. Or maybe your child is dealing with frequent tonsil or adenoid infections, balance problems or hearing issues. Whatever the reason, if you want to find trusted ENT doctor recommendations in West Michigan, check out our readers’ favorites below.
Voted Top ENT Doctor
Dr. Claudell Cox, Grand Rapids ENT
Dr. Claudell Cox and Dr. Joseph Taylor at Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat
Grand Rapids Ear Nose & Throat, P.C. has been serving the Grand Rapids community and surrounding areas for over 25 years. Our practice is committed to providing the highest level of comprehensive treatment for your ear, nose and throat concerns. Our physicians provide clinical and surgical care for our adult and pediatric patients in a comfortable setting where medical care and safety are our primary concern. Additionally, the Hearing Center and the Sinus and Allergy Center at Grand Rapids ENT offer centralized services to meet our patients’ needs for complete care.
We are a single specialty Otolaryngology group with five board-certified physicians. Each of our physicians has years of extensive education and training in the diagnosis and treatment of common disorders of the ear, nose, throat, face, and neck. Our doctors also have training, expertise, and experience in treating facial plastic surgical concerns, both cosmetic and reconstructive. We are associated with all local hospitals and many surgical centers close to your home.
GR ENT Providers: Dr. Claudell Cox, Dr. Joseph Taylor, Dr. Thomas Pfennig, Dr. Robert Meleca, and Dr. Gregory Artz
“This has been one of the most wonderful experiences I have had at a doctors office. The staff is wonderful and very caring. Thanks again!”
1 – Cox, Dr. Claudell (Grand Rapids ENT)
2 – Afman, Dr. Chad (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
3 – Taylor, Dr. Joseph (Grand Rapids ENT)
4 – Winkle, Dr. Mark (Ear Nose and Throat Center PC)
5 – Kosta, Dr. John (Ear Nose and Throat Center PC)
6 – Hart, Dr. Francis (MMPC Department of Ear, Nose & Throat)
7 – Postma, Dr. Keith (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
8 – Behler, Dr. Andrew (Metro Health Ear, Nose & Throat)
9 – Heaford, Dr. Andrew (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
10 – (TIE) Elzinga, Dr. Darryl (ENT Consultants)
10 – (TIE) Weinman, Dr. Eric (Spectrum Health Medical Group)
