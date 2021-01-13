How About a Lake Michigan Vacation in a Castle?

You Can Rent This Michigan Castle for Your Next Family Getaway

When you think of Lake Michigan, you don’t usually think of castles. But, there is one vacation rental on the shores of our grand lake (not far from Silver Lake Sand Dunes) that checks the castle box – at least from the outside.

Top view of the castle vacation rental

*This post contains affiliate links. We earn a small amount if you book via one of our links. This income helps us pay our staff and keep bringing you great family content. Thank you for your support!

The Stay

Sleeps 12 Bedrooms 6 Bathrooms 5 Sq Footage 4800 Waterfront Lake Michigan

Castle on the Outside, Comfortable on the Inside

Views for days is what you’ll see from the double-decker porches overlooking Lake Michigan.

Follow the pathway over the dunes to make your way to Lake Michigan.

At the shoreline, you’ll find a fire pit, sandy beach, and places to relax.

Don’t forget the marshmallows for s’mores!

You won’t find cold stone walls on the inside of this castle.

Rather the interior is what you’d find at many lake homes in Michigan – lots of bedrooms maximizing the sleeping areas for vacation guests.

With 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, this rental is perfect for extended families vacationing together. There are 4 levels in this home and every floor has a bathroom.

BONUS: If you’re looking for a little indoor fun, there is a foosball table, ping pong table, games, books, and a variety of toys for your use.

And, there is plenty of comfortable seating.

The hosts provide a fully equipped kitchen, bath towels, and bed linens. There are four parking spots.

The castle books up quickly in the prime summer months.

Vacation rentals on Lake Michigan, especially larger ones with a private beach, command a sizeable rental fee. Splitting the cost between multiple families is one way to make the rental fee more manageable.

The Area

This Lake Michigan vacation rental is just minutes away from the famous Silver Lake Sand Dunes where you can rent and drive a jeep over the sand dunes yourself, or let Mac Wood’s Dune Rides do the driving.

Another great nearby destination is the little village of Pentwater. If you visit, stop in the charming downtown for ice cream and shopping on your way out to fish on the pier at Mears State Park. Oh, and hike Old Baldy while you’re there.

If a waterpark and amusement park sounds like a great day out, be sure to visit Michigan’s Adventure for a day of waterslides and rollercoasters. They have a great kiddie section here, too.

