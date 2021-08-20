Grand Rapids Mortgage Lenders With the Best Rates and Personalized Experience

Using a Local Mortgage Lender Guarantees the Best Experience

When you buy or refinance a home in Grand Rapids, use a local mortgage lender. It’s 100% worth it.

I used one of those national, big-box lenders once, because they advertised the lowest rate. But when I got skunked on an appraisal, they sat on their hands.

I was fortunate enough to find another local lender to help me out and he went to bat for me. He challenged that appraisal (which made zero sense) and got me a new one that matched my home and neighborhood.

Later that same lender got me a 2.199% rate in a refinance. He personally called me when he saw how low rates were, knowing we could knock at least five years off of our mortgage. Big box lenders just don’t do that.

If you want a mortgage lender that sees you as a person and not a number, call one of these lenders below. They were voted as the best in their field in our annual Grandtastic Awards.

Favorite Mortgage Lenders in Grand Rapids

Winner: Lake Michigan Credit Union