NOW OPEN: Register for FREE Jump Jam Summer Program (Plus BONUS GEAR), Courtesy of Spectrum Health

Jump Jam Summer Program Highlights

Jump Jam is a free, family-friendly summer program for kids that includes healthy activities.

(Typically, Jump Jam is a no-entry-fee jump rope competition presented by Spectrum Health for 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students )

This year, the event has gone virtual and includes activities for the whole family to jump in and enjoy!

The goal is to create a summer filled with fun while teaching healthy habits.

Brought to you by the medical professionals at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, the program encourages all kids to develop healthy choices and routines around exercise, sleep, and eating habits.

Now is the time to sign up to participate in the FREE 2021 Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Jump Jam Program to be sure to get your activity pack mailed to you.

The program starts June 2 and runs through August 5, 2021.

(The program was developed for kids entering 3-5th grade, but the whole family can jump in.)

Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Jump Jam

Online Program

JUNE 2-AUGUST 5, 2021 Highlights: It’s FREE! The first 1,000 kids receive activity cards, a jump rope, and t-shirt.

Self-paced, making it easy to jump in and join the fun.

Share your personal videos and pictures on how you are using the activity cards and staying healthy this summer. GET STARTED

More Jump Jam Summer Program Details

The Jump Jam is known for supporting youth development by encouraging healthy choices and routines like exercise, sleep, and healthy eating habits.

Did we mention the free goodies too?

The first 1,000 kids who sign up will receive activity cards, a jump rope and t-shirt.

The cards include jump rope demonstrations, healthy recipes, fun activities and words of encouragement.

Learn healthy habits while having fun this summer with activities like the following:

Physical activity, like going for a walk or creating a new neighborhood game.

Replace screen time with new things like crafting, legos, or drawing.

Share positive self-messages with yourself and your loved ones.

Create a simple dinner menu with your family for the week.

Learn ways to eat a healthy breakfast every day.

Establish nighttime routines to help get eight hours of sleep.

Participants are encouraged to post their personal videos and pictures on how they are using the cards and staying healthy this summer.

SHARE YOUR JOURNEY Share your videos and images!

– Add a message to the website

– Text your photo to 1.832.460.1979

– or post your image on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #JumpJam

More About Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is working hard to keep kids healthy.

They’re here to help whether your baby, child or teenager has a simple injury or a serious illness.

Their child and family-focused medical care includes inpatient care in Grand Rapids and outpatient care in clinics throughout Michigan.

For 25 years and counting, their expert doctors, nurses, technicians and child life specialists have been committed to providing high-quality, safe health care that’s all kids, all the time.

