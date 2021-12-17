*Grand Opening* Come Hygge (be cozy & content) at Pour-d in Rockford – A Free Family Experience

New in Rockford: Pour-d Tea Bar, Gallery & Studio Opens to the Public January 2022 The Gather-d Collection is growing! The popular boutique and event space in Rockford, Michigan will open doors to a sister space, Pour-d, in mid-January. Pour-d expands upon the company’s vision by offering a Tea Bar, Art Gallery, and Art Studio in their new space. Pour-d will be located at 39 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341

Get Hygge in the Gallery at Pour’d

To welcome new friends and celebrate their Grand Opening, Pour-d Gallery has curated a selection of family-friendly artwork in the theme of Hygge.

(Hygge is a Danish word that loosely translated, means “the art of contentment.” Its aim is to help people slow down and find a sense of calm.)

Step into the Pour-d Gallery between January 14 – March 2, 2022, and you’ll be embraced by their cozy artistic winter haven.

All ages are encouraged to visit the exhibition and entry is free all days of the week. Gather-d Collection hopes that the space will be a new destination for families and friends to gather.

Both local and national artists were tasked with creating an engaging hygge space for visitors. The Pour-d Gallery Hygge Experience is the result of their collaboration.

Event Highlights Date: January 14 – March 2, 2022

Time: Mon-Fri 7am-7pm, Sat 8am-5pm

Location: Pour-d, 39 Courtland St, Rockford, MI 49341 – FREE Gallery Admission

– Family friendly artwork in a hygge atmosphere

– Art classes for all ages (Fee)

– Throughout the exhibition, the gallery will be hosting a series of pop-ups where the public will have an opportunity to meet several of the local artists behind the collection. Details

ABOUT THE POUR-D GALLERY & THE HYGGE EXHIBIT The gallery at Pour-d exhibits artwork from a diverse group of established and emerging artists. It provides the community with opportunities for direct involvement and exchange with visual arts. In addition, the gallery provides a host of supplementary programs in support of the exhibitions, including lectures, performances, readings, and workshops.



This is the first exhibition curated by the Gather-d Collection’s creative director, Theresa Anderson. A dream come to reality for the West Michigan-based artist, Anderson hopes that people of all walks will feel welcome in the gallery and create community through creativity.

Experience the Tea Bar at Pour-d

Those who enter the gallery will also have the opportunity to explore the Pour-d Tea Bar and Art Studio. The Gather-d collection has partnered with Michigan-based and local favorite, Fraser Tea to create a seasonal and in-house collection of teas that pair well with the hygge atmosphere.

The Pour-d Tea bar brings a new experience to West Michigan.

A tea-forward establishment offers a contemporary alternative to the traditional coffee shop.

Nestled inside the Pour-d gallery, the tea bar is an ideal place to sit and savor a classic or pick out something new with their in-house tea expert.

The Gather-d collection hopes that all who come to view the exhibition will appreciate the innovative space and the desire to pour into others in more ways than just tea.

Studio Art Classes at Pour-d

If you are inspired by the exhibition’s collection, art classes for all ages are available in the Art Studio for winter enrollment.

Pour-d Studio will be offering classes for the following ages and accommodations:

Kinder Art (3-5 year olds)

Kids Art (6 and up)

Homeschool classes (sign up in the summer)

Adult Crafts (18 +)

Art Explorers Club that meets every Saturday.

Space Rentals at Pour-d

The Pour-d Gallery or Studio is also available to rent out for upcoming events or art parties.

For inquires on rental availability and rates please contact [email protected]

More Events