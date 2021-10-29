More about Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns to DeVos Performance Hall on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7pm.

Following six successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph has a holly jolly cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and the Abominable Snow Monster will return to help Santa save Christmas.

It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

Don’t miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical is 90 minutes including a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets may be purchased at the box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices are subject to change. For current ticket prices, visit Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices may vary, as market pricing applies to all tickets. Prices may fluctuate based on supply and demand.