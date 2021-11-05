University of Michigan Health-West’s Telemedicine Program is Helping Us Get Back to Our Lives Faster

Telemedicine is Here to Stay, and It’s a Big Time Saver

If there’s one silver lining to the pandemic, it might be the normalization of telemedicine.

Telemedicine has helped me spend less time ill and more time on living life, and I love that University of Michigan Health-West has adopted this program for its patients as well.

I am a chronic sinus infection sufferer and for years I regularly had to fight crushing headaches and full body aches to drive to my primary care physician for help. (Or coordinate a ride from a friend or family member.)

Now, though, my doc knows my sinus infection history and schedules televisits whenever another infection hits.

Like my primary care physician, U M Health-West places primary importance on in-person visits, but recognizes the benefits of telemedicine.

“We always prefer to see our patients in person when possible and offer same day appointments for convenience,” says Dr. Megan Coleman, Pediatrician, University of Michigan Health-West.

“As pediatricians we use video visits for things like ADHD, depression check-ins and medication management.”

Here’s how telemedicine works at University of Michigan Health West.