The “Revolting Children” of Matilda Will Charm You
Calling all clever, resourceful kids – your favorite hero is coming to the Civic Theatre.
Adapted from the beloved Roald Dahl book, Matilda the Musical tells the story of an intelligent girl using her smarts (and some magic) to make her world a better place.
Matilda reminds me so much of my first grade son. His teacher recently discovered what a clever, resourceful student she has on her hands. Each recess she encourages the kids to zip up their own jackets and she had been impressed that my son never asked for help, yet always arrived on the playground zipped up.
It turns out that rather than ask her for help (and be encouraged to try for himself), he would walk to the office and nicely ask the receptionist to zip his coat for him. He is clever to a fault (and exceedingly charming, Lord help me) and his creative thinking and ability to find loopholes would definitely impress Matilda Wormwood.
Precocious Matilda doesn’t let “being little” get in her way as she enters into the world of formal education, either. Despite the cruel headmistress of her school, Miss Tunchbull, and her ne’er-do-well parents, Matilda’s bright spirit flourishes under the guidance of her teacher, Miss Honey.
With favorite musical numbers, “Naughty,” “When I Grow Up,” and “Revolting Children,” Matilda’s story will stick with kids.
Hitting the Civic Theatre stage for only 18 performances February 28 – March 22, you won’t want to miss this heartwarming story. Due to the themes and some mild language, this production is recommended for kids ages 8+.
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is a Community Gem
A staple of the community for the past 95 years, the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre & School of Theatre Arts is a community driven effort, with the support of hundreds of volunteers each season.
As one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the nation, the GR Civic Theatre takes pride in their productions and always delivers memorable performances.
You can buy tickets to Matilda the Musical here or call their box office at 616-222-6650.
