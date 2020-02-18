Share6K
Free Kids Movies at Celebration Cinemas for March & April 2020

Celebration! Cinema makes movie-going fun and affordable with the return of Flick’s Family Film Festival . Settle into the comfortable recliner seats, pass the popcorn and check out the lineup of family-friendly movies headed your way this spring (February 28 – April 23).

Each movie will be in the theater for one week. Showtimes vary and generally publish the week of the show. This is a great opportunity to catch a movie you may have missed in the first run.

Movies are FREE for children 12 years old and under and $5.00 for everyone else.

A NEW MOVIE EVERY WEEK

Here’s the line up for their FREE Film Festival

February 28 – March 5: Arctic Dogs

March 6 – 12: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

March 13 – 19: Angry Birds

March 20 – 26: The Addams Family

March 27 – April 2: Playmobil

April 3 – 9: Abominable

April 10 – 16:  Playing With Fire

April 17 – 23:  Jumanji: The Next Level

