Free Kids Movies at Celebration Cinemas for March & April 2020
Celebration! Cinema makes movie-going fun and affordable with the return of Flick’s Family Film Festival . Settle into the comfortable recliner seats, pass the popcorn and check out the lineup of family-friendly movies headed your way this spring (February 28 – April 23).
Each movie will be in the theater for one week. Showtimes vary and generally publish the week of the show. This is a great opportunity to catch a movie you may have missed in the first run.
Movies are FREE for children 12 years old and under and $5.00 for everyone else.
A NEW MOVIE EVERY WEEK
Here’s the line up for their FREE Film Festival
February 28 – March 5: Arctic Dogs
March 6 – 12: Dora and the Lost City of Gold
March 13 – 19: Angry Birds
March 20 – 26: The Addams Family
March 27 – April 2: Playmobil
April 3 – 9: Abominable
April 10 – 16: Playing With Fire
April 17 – 23: Jumanji: The Next Level
As of Oct. 13, Celebration Cinemas North is charging full price for these films.