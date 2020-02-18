Free Kids Movies at Celebration Cinemas for March & April 2020

Celebration! Cinema makes movie-going fun and affordable with the return of Flick’s Family Film Festival . Settle into the comfortable recliner seats, pass the popcorn and check out the lineup of family-friendly movies headed your way this spring (February 28 – April 23).

Each movie will be in the theater for one week. Showtimes vary and generally publish the week of the show. This is a great opportunity to catch a movie you may have missed in the first run.

Movies are FREE for children 12 years old and under and $5.00 for everyone else.