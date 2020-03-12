Strategies We Use to Buy Worktime With Kids Around

If You’re Working From Home With Kids Age 5 & Under:

Let’s just clear the air here – working from home while caring for young kids is nearly impossible and often very frustrating. That is, if you don’t have a plan.

I’ve been a stay-at-home, work-from-home mom for eight years. When my kids were little, if I didn’t have a plan, I didn’t get any work done. Life was extraordinarily stressful when I had a deadline that was looming and small children that needed care at the same time.

Here’s how I (and a bunch of my GRKIDS & Co comrades), are the best parents ever to little kids while also meeting work expectations:

1 – Lower Your Expectations.

You will NOT get in a full 8 hours, in a row, with small children on the scene.

Be grateful for any hour of uninterrupted time you get in. If you work hard enough, you can scrape together an 8-hour workday, just in smaller increments.

Are you a night owl or morning person? Set your office hours by that, if your boss allows. I’m a night person so I wrap up my workday in the evening (7PM – midnight). Other coworkers of mine are emailing at 5 AM because they are NOT night owls.

2 – Plan. Plan Your Day, and Plan Their Day.

This is a great hurdle if you’re not a natural planner, but it’s the only way to be a successful employee and all-star mama or dad. I used to chart out every hour of the day, with noted times where I would work, and times that I would not work.

It greatly lessened my anxiety to know that I would work till like 10 AM and then take a break and do stuff with the kids till 11 AM, for example.

3 – Rotate the Kids Through Lots of Varied Activities

Think like a preschool teacher. Those classrooms are loaded with “centers” for a wide range of play. Put together activity centers or buckets and rotate them every 30 minutes or so.

Include old stand-by toys as well as new, tantalizing items that only come out while mom or dad works. (Play-doh, Legos, dolls, a train table, matchbox cars, Perler beads, coloring.)

Or, if you’re like Laura Gifford, you can try the “one kid’s trash” tactic:

“Dig through the basement and find the toys you were going to sell on Facebook three years ago. Pull them out one at a time and say I’m going to sell this on Facebook today. It will suddenly be their new favorite toy and they will be attached to it for hours. When they’re bored with that one pull another one out of the basement and do the same thing.”

Genius!

4 – Snacks. Lots and Lots of Snacks

Justine Hoofman recommends accessible, ready-to-eat snacks. I don’t know why I never thought of this. She fills Ziploc bags with pretzels, crackers, cheese or fruit and stores it where kids can see and reach.

“Yes, they will eat too many snacks, but it will save you 200 ‘can I have a snack’ interruptions every day!” says Justine.

Little kids will obviously still need to ask for a snack, but when you say yes, they can grab it with their own adorable, pudgy hands, and eat it at the table with you and you never missed a keystroke. Bam!

5 – Enforce Nap Time/Quiet Time

Toddlers and preschoolers often think they’re too cool for naps, but if you frame it as quiet time, you can often get in another hour of work while they rest in their bedroom, looking at books or listening to an audio book or podcast.

*Warning: this is entirely dependent on the child. One of my kids fought quiet time his whole life and made all sorts of racket that one hour every day. But he was safe and I stood my ground. It wasn’t as peaceful a time as I’d have liked, but I still got work done.