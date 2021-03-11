22 Things to do on a Rainy Day in Grand Rapids

Chase the Rainy Blues Away With These West Michigan Activities

When rain looms in the forecast in Grand Rapids and you have kids to entertain, it’s easy to start to panic. Visions of kids going stir crazy and bouncing off the walls form in your mind. No need to fret, though – there is plenty to do here in West Michigan, whether you want to hunker down at home or get out of the house and have an adventure!

Important Message: Local businesses are working hard to implement procedures based on the new safety guidelines. For each of the attractions and events we mention, we include a link to the business website. Please use this link to confirm the details, hours of operation and any requirements guests must follow before visiting. Thank You!

RAINY DAY FUN

Places to Go Around Grand Rapids on a Rainy Day

1 – Visit Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

We love Meijer Gardens at any time of year, but especially when the weather turns grey. Warm up in the tropical conservatory, take in some art, and grab a snack in their cafe.

If you time it right, you may be able to visit one of their famous seasonal displays – Butterflies are Blooming in the spring or Christmas & Holiday Traditions during the Christmas season.

2 – Head to a Grand Rapids Museum

An absolute must for indoor fun is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (temporarily closed). And did you know there are activities for kids at the Grand Rapids Art Museum? Plus, admission is free every Tuesday and Thursday night!

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is always a fun choice, with new kid-friendly exhibits every few months. And the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum (temporarily closed) might not be at the top of your mind when you think indoor fun for kids, but it’s a really neat place! Take a trip through history with your kids and help them see life through a different lens.

For a full list, check out our Big List of Museums, Zoos and Science Centers.

3 – Explore the Kid’s Section at your Local Library

Local libraries are true gems in our communities. Visit your town’s library or journey beyond and find a new one. They are all different and offer so much for families. We’ve put together a great list of local library play areas to get you started.

4 – Climb the Walls at Open Gym!

Most gymnastics facilities host open gym sessions at various times during the week. Gymco, R-Athletics and Grand Rapids Gymnastics are a few to get you started.

Grand Rapids Gymnastics

5 – Hit the Mall

Both Woodland Mall and RiverTown Crossings Mall offer indoor play options.

In Woodland, be sure to check out the new two-level forest-themed play area in the food court!

At RiverTown you can spend some time at the Magic Treehouse, the carousel, or the children’s area at Barnes & Noble.

Woodland Mall

6 – Take a Dip in an Indoor Pool

There are many local indoor pools around the area that charge admission just for the day or session.

If you are looking for more than just a pool, check out the Kroc Center, which includes a climbing wall and waterpark- or the Holland Aquatic Center with its 150 foot waterslide, Splash Zone, AquaTrack and zip line!

7 – Go Bowling!

Did you know that kids bowl free around West Michigan?

Head to a place like Hudsonville Lanes and kids get bumpers, rolling ramps and a snack bar with scooped ice cream to add to the fun.

8 – Fly on a Trampoline

Visit one of the indoor trampoline parks in the area or head to Catch Air to enjoy the three story structure with slides and obstacle courses, Nerf ball shooting, bouncy house maze and a bouncy castle slide.

Rebounderz

9 – Catch a Flick

Check the listings at local theaters to see if there are any popcorn-worthy movies showing.

If you time it just right, you might even be able to snag some FREE tickets with Celebration Cinema‘s Flick’s Family Film Festival or grab $6 tickets on T.A.C.O. Tuesday.

10- Lunch and Play at Chick-Fil-A or McD’s

Head to Chick-Fil-A or another indoor playground to grab lunch and enjoy some indoor play.

Things to Do at Home on a Rainy Day

11 – Create an Indoor Racecar Track

Use some painter’s or masking tape to make a track on the floor for your kids’ matchbox cars. Make it large scale so they can release some energy racing their cars around! You can even go over furniture to make it more challenging and entertaining.

12 – Relive Your Youth with Movies Mommy Loved (or Daddy, or Grandma…)

Kids love to hear about the “good old days.” Pick out a flick from your childhood (hello, Disney+!) and watch it with them, pausing now and then to reminisce about what you loved way back when.

13 – Make Some Rainy Day-Inspired Crafts

Take advantage of the rain – let it bring out your crafty side with these fun creations.

14 – Bake Your Own Pizza

Or bake cookies. If you don’t have all the ingredients, take advantage of the curbside service at Family Fare Fast Lane. No getting wet in the rain!

15 – Host a Cuddle up and Read-a-Thon

Put a quarter in a bucket for every book read then go buy a treat with your earnings.

16 – Make Bread-in-a-Bag

Give each kid their own ziploc baggie and go to town making bread in a bag.

17 – Build a Deluxe Fort

Use hair ties, sheets and rubber bands to create a fort (or set up a tent inside!). Eat lunch, read books by flashlight, or even take naps in there. The (rainy!) sky is the limit!

18 – Write a Letter to Someone

A real, bonafide letter. On paper, in an envelope, with a stamp.

19 – Have a Dance Party!

Turn up the volume and get moving!

20 – Make Play Dough

Not only will your kiddos have fun making the dough, but then they get to play with it! Double the fun! (Or, if you’re a brave soul, let them make slime!)

21 – Get Creative With Shaving Cream

Spray some shaving cream on your kitchen table and let the kids loose! They’ll have a blast smearing it around, squishing it between their fingers and drawing pictures. Or if you’re feeling adventurous, make some slime with that shaving cream!

22 – Embrace the Rain!

Put on your rain boots, grab an umbrella and go for a puddle stomping walk in the rain! Warm up with some hot cocoa when your kids are done getting wet and cold.

What did we miss? Tell us what your family likes to do on a rainy day in the comments!