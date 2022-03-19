$6 or Less: Dive into Bin Bargain Shopping & Treasure Hunt at this New 28th St Store – B2 Bargain Bins

How it Works

Bins are filled with mostly new items that have been purchased from liquidation sales. Items are returns or overstock.

Items are loosely sorted into bins by category. For example, you might see a makeup bin or a shoe bin, or a households goods bin.

The store opens for the week on Tuesday morning with freshly stocked bins and the highest prices you’ll see: each item in the store is priced at $6 for that day.

On Wednesday, when the store reopens, the price of any item left in the store drops to $4 each. The price drop repeats daily, through Saturday, when everything is just $0.25. The idea is to sell out and then restock for the next week. Items are added and updated weekly.

The 28th Street location will have over 100 bins filled for shoppers to hunt through.