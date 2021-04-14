Summer Camp Scholarships & Low-Cost Camps Around West Michigan

It’s Time for the End of School Year Camp Scramble

Every year as the school year closes, many parents – myself included – begin scrambling to figure out what their kids will do once school’s out for summer. Some kids will head to daycare, others get to hang out with parents and friends, but many parents also find themselves looking at summer camps.

Our Summer Camps Guide lists many camps that would provide an AMAZING experience for our kids. However, many parents may not find these camps affordable and are just doing their very best to provide the basic needs for their families.

The good news for those of us in that boat? There are several area camps that are free, low cost, or even offer scholarships for those who can demonstrate financial need. Below are some of the our favorite affordable camps that kids love!

Summer Camp Scholarships & Low-Cost Camps for Kids – Greater Grand Rapids

No Cost Camp Experiences

Onbase with GRPD – Ages 9-12. GRPD teaches kids baseball! Search onbase at the link to register.

Low-Cost Summer Camps

Summer Art Camps at WMCAT – For all teens who have finished 6th – 11th grade. GRPS students receive discounted tuition, BUT camps are open to all current middle and high school students in the area. GRPS tuition is $20, some restrictions apply.

Camps with Scholarships Available