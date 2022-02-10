Hamilton is back! Here’s What to Expect, Especially if this is Your First Time Seeing it Live

Hamiton is back in Grand Rapids – February 2022
Hamilton is back in Grand Rapids for the second time, thanks to Broadway Grand Rapids.
If you were lucky enough to score tickets, congratulations! If you’re still hoping to see the show while it’s in town, there are still a few seats available on select days via ticketmaster. This would make a marvelous Date Night in Grand Rapids if you’re looking for ideas.
$10 Lottery tickets are also an option – if you’re lucky. You can enter the lottery through the Hamilton app or online. (The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.)
For anyone seeing the show for the first time, I’ve put together a few things that surprised me when seeing the show live for the first time.
Since HAMILTON contains some strong language, the show is recommended for ages 10+. Infants are not allowed in the theater. Children 4 years of age and above are permitted but must have their own ticket.
You Might Get a Hamilton Hangover
You can definitely show up to Hamilton without knowing a thing about the storyline or the show. Just be prepared for all of your senses to be on high alert for three hours.
The first time I saw Hamilton, I prepared by streaming three of the show’s songs just hours before. Oops.
Additionally, I knew nothing of the storyline. History class was ages ago. Alexander Hamilton – Who was he? A president? Sounds presidential. Oh wait, he’s on the ten-dollar bill.
My experience ended up being the biggest drink-from-the-firehose history lesson I think I’ll ever get. And I loved it.
It was the most wonderful way to learn.
Hamilton via Broadway Grand Rapids — the Basics
You’ve heard about this musical. It’s been selling out shows across the country for years. Here’s why:
- The captivating storyline: Tell me a story about an impoverished, immigrant orphan who rises up against all odds, mixed with a love story, betrayal, gun duels, and a whiny king, and I’m on the edge of my seat rooting for him to get his One Shot.
- The lyrics are tight: Hip hop, rap, modern beats, a little soul music blend together in continuous storytelling mode. Not one word is spoken. And the words that are sung – well, there are a lot of them. Extremely well-written, you’ll be working hard to take it all in and not miss a thing.
- Damn good performers – Expletives drop from the mouths of performers at well-timed places. Performers embody their characters in soul and voice and with their whole persona. That was the real Hamilton, back from the dead, on stage last night, right? (If you’re bringing kids they might want you to define a few choice terms.)
How to Prep for Your First Time Watching Hamilton
DeVos Hall is large. The musical – and the words coming out of the mouths of the performers – go by quickly.
It can be hard to catch all of the words.
If you have time, listen to the soundtrack of the musical beforehand. Give yourself plenty of time, because the whole show is 2 hours and 45 minutes long. If that’s not feasible, read through the lyrics before you go.
If you can work in the time to do one of these, you’ll be rewarded with easily following along come showtime.
During the Performance
As I mentioned, the show is long. Our performance started at 7:30 pm and concluded at exactly 10:30 pm with one short intermission.
Take advantage of the intermission – get up and walk around to stretch your legs. And don’t wear too many layers (I did, and near the end, I was overheating.) Concessions are available in the lobby.
Maybe bring a tissue or two.
I definitely misted up – borderline cried – during a few of the scenes at the end. I wasn’t prepared to feel the emotion as deeply as I did – this show delivers all the feels.
Let yourself disconnect from everything you have going on in the outside world and journey with the characters for the deepest experience.
After the Show
Prepare to be tired tomorrow. If you’re like me, your mind will be racing and sleep will be hard to come by.
(I may have spent hours that night googling all of the characters I was just introduced to.)
Let me save you a bit of trouble – the people you saw and the things they did were real.
Even if you are lucky enough to drift right off to sleep, the show will stick with you and you’ll carry thoughts, phrases, scenes and characters with you for days to come.
You might even be wondering when you can see Hamilton again, and you’re probably going to buy the soundtrack if you haven’t already done so.
Ticket & Performance Details
Hamilton is playing in Grand Rapids at DeVos Performance Hall through February 20, 2022.
Tickets remain for a few select dates.
$10 Lottery tickets are also an option – if you’re lucky.
More in Grand Rapids
Hamilton is back! Here’s What to Expect, Especially if this is Your First Time Seeing it Live
Hamiton is back in Grand Rapids – February 2022 Hamilton is back in Grand Rapids for the second time, thanks to Broadway Grand Rapids. If you were lucky enough to…
20+ Incredible Candy Stores, Cookie Shops & Other Places to get Sweet Treats Around GR
These Candy Stores & Cookie Shops Will Delight the Kid in All of Us I love a good cookie. Like, more than cake. (Unless it’s my husband’s cheese cake because…
GR’s World of Winter 2022 – Includes Ice Sculptures, Interactive Glow Wheels, Light Maze & More
Interactive Art & Ice Sculptures in Grand Rapids, MI – World of Winter 2022 Every year in January and February, Grand Rapids celebrates winter with the WORLD OF WINTER FESTIVAL…
Fave West Michigan Parks and Rec Programs for Kids
Where Kids can Explore Their Interests for a Great Price Parks and Rec programs are great places for kids to try out extracurriculars. It’s where you can learn a sport,…
Could Your Impulsive or Distracted Kid Have ADHD? Where to Get ADHD Testing and 9 Symptoms to Look For
More than 16 Million Kids Have ADHD – Could This Be Your Kid? Living with ADHD is hard, and takes incredible strength. I have many adult friends (and kid friends!)…
GR Valentine’s Day Events & Activities for Kids
Celebrate the Day of Love + Valentine’s Day Fun for Kids Looking for something sweet to do around Grand Rapids with the kids? Celebrate with all the little loves of your life…