This Timeless Live Duckling Photo Shoot is Coming to Grand Rapids in March!

When Your Children Step into this Timeless Live Duckling Set, Memories & Art are Made

Reserve Your Spot Now for “A Day with the Ducklings – A Masterpiece Portrait Session”

Perfect for ages 12 months to 10 years, “A Day with the Ducklings”, captures the sweet innocence of children like no other portrait experience.

Watch your kids light up as they play with LIVE ducks in a real-water pond set this March, while artist, Kathy Morley captures the essence of childhood with her breathtaking photographic art of YOUR beautiful children!

A Day with the Ducklings Details

Schedule your private session today! Sessions are scheduled for three days only.

Live Ducklings + Your Children = Precious Works of Art MARCH 26 – 28, 2021, by appointment Highlights: One-on-one time for your child(ren) with the ducklings in the in-studio pond (priceless)

Portraits capturing the beauty and innocence of childhood

YOU get to watch your kids light up as they play with LIVE ducks in a real-water pond set Sessions take place at:

Noto’s Old World Italian Dining

6600 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Schedule Now

(Save $50 with this link)

This Private Duckling Experience is More than a Photo Shoot

This is so much more than your typical “Easter pictures” moment.

This is a private session with Live Ducklings (just a few days old) by appointment, and perfect for ages 12 months to 10 years old.

If you’ve been wanting finished portraits of your children that capture NATURAL expressions, this is for you.

Your children will experience the ducklings in the “in studio” pond. They will have a chance to hold them, watch them swim, hear them go “peep, peep, peep” and touch their own toes in the water.

Your kids will hold the ducklings, a fishing pole, a parasol for little girls, and some even get “up close and personal” with the ducklings IN the pond! YOU get to see the joy and laughter on their sweet faces as they interact with the ducklings.

A private selection appointment will be set up approximately one week after your session – also at Noto’s in Grand Rapids. Upon your selection, these images of your children will be turned into works of art capturing the beauty and innocence of childhood.

BONUS: Use our special link to save $50 off your session.

Award winning artist, Kathy Morley, Morley Portraiture has had her studio in Midland, MI for the past 20 years.

At the request of several of her Grand Rapids clients, Kathy is bringing, “A Day with the Ducklings” to Grand Rapids this year for the first time. The ducklings have been a favorite of Midland clients for the past 16 years.

What parents have to say:

“I have never seen anything like this! SO adorable! I can never get a good picture of all three kids together. Kathy is AMAZING! She captured their expressions beautifully. My portrait is now THE focal point on our wall!” – K Soll

“Kathy photographed each of my kids with the ducklings over the years when each child was 3 years old. These portraits are my most prized possession. They remind me every day what is good and pure. I LOVE them!” – J Glackin

