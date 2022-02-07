Want 50% Off Braces? Enter to Win this Prize from O’Grady Orthodontics!

O’Grady Orthodontics Wants to Give You the Ultimate Patient Experience
As a mom, I am constantly asking myself questions. “Are my kids eating enough healthy foods?” “Do they watch too much TV?” “When was the last time they brushed their teeth?”
I am pleased to report that my kids do, in fact, brush their teeth at least once a day while I stand over them to ensure it gets done.
Do you know what brushing doesn’t help? Teeth alignment.
My oldest son evidently drank out of a spouted sippy cup for too long (that’s the explanation I tell myself anyway) and got braces when he was in first grade.
My daughter was a finger-sucker as a baby which was awesome at the time – but not so good as she got older and I couldn’t get her to stop. Now she is in first grade and I often stare at her front teeth and wonder.
Sure enough, my dentist just told me that my daughter needs an orthodontic consult.
O’Grady Orthodontics Puts Patients First
Finding a good orthodontist is just as important as finding a good doctor.
In addition to their credentials and methods, you’ll also want an orthodontist who makes you feel heard. Someone who you trust to do the best they can for you or your child.
Dr. O’Grady is ready to build that trust with you and help you or your child get a world-class smile.
O’Grady Orthodontics in Cascade strives to put patients first and earn their trust. They work to ensure they are providing a supportive, nurturing environment for your efficient, comprehensive treatment.
The team explains procedures as well as any risks and associated costs of treatment. As a Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider (top 1% of providers), O’Grady Orthodontics focuses on YOU and makes sure your treatment meets YOUR needs.
O’Grady Orthodontics gives the ultimate patient experience for all ages – adults, teens and children.
Enter to WIN
O’Grady Orthodontics is giving ONE lucky winner 50% off their orthodontic treatment, a prize valued at $1,250 – $2,850 (depending on level of treatment needed).
The winner may use this for their own treatment or a family member. The Initial Exam will need to be scheduled by 12/31/2022.
More details about this giveaway:
- The prize covers half off the necessary orthodontic treatment fees in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of treatment. Necessary orthodontic treatment is determined by O’Grady Orthodontics at the time of a complimentary consultation and would include either Phase 1 or Phase 2 treatment, but not both.
- The prize is for treatment with braces only and does not include Invisalign.
- Orthodontic treatment cannot be administered unless a candidate has received regular dental care within the last 12 months. Cavities or poor oral hygiene may prevent orthodontic treatment from moving forward.
- Winner cannot currently be in active orthodontic treatment, i.e. have braces on their teeth.
- The Prize Winner must schedule a complimentary new patient exam within 90 days of winning the prize and need to start orthodontic treatment within 12 months of the new patient exam date for expenses to be covered.
- The Giveaway Entrant must be 18 or older and can enter this giveaway on behalf of a minor child in his or her direct care.
- Both the prize winner & patient must live within 30 miles of O’Grady Orthodontics ( 825 Forest Hill Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546).
There are three ways to get entries in for a chance to WIN by commenting on THIS article. Facebook comments do not count for entries.
- For a first entry, leave a comment below telling us who would visit O’Grady Orthodontics (yourself or your child)
- Get a second entry by liking” O’Grady Orthodontics on Facebook and leave a separate comment telling us you did so. (Note: Only comments on this grkids.com article will be counted for this giveaway.
- Get a third entry by sharing this giveaway with friends. Leave a third and final comment below telling us how you shared.
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on February 21, 2022, at 7 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. The information you provide will only be used to enter the contest and notify winners. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 18 years of age and reside in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.