2020 Holidays: Local Stores Offering Curbside Pickup in West Michigan

Support Local Shops from the Comfort of Your Car
Venturing into a store to do holiday shopping right now isn’t safe for certain segments of our community.
It might seem that that their only shopping alternative, then, is to shop online at places like Amazon or other mega-retailers.
There’s another choice available, though, and it’s one that supports the local businesses that are counting on our business: Curbside Pickup.
Curbside pickup is where a brick-and-mortar store lets you buy online or over the phone and then lets you stop by to pick up your items.
Each store handles its curbside pickup and shopping operation a bit differently, but the concept is the same. Place an order, drive up to the store’s curbside, and the order is placed in your vehicle.
West MI Stores with Curbside Pickup for 2020 Holidays
Check out this list of Grand Rapids / West Michigan area stores offering curbside pickup for 2020.
Fris Supply shop
Offering Holiday Curbside Pickup in Holland
Holland, MI 49423
Phone
Description
We sell a variety of art supplies, unique gifts and souvenirs. We also have framing and printing services available.
How to Order
Customers can go to our website and place there order and when you get to the checkout you will have an option for pickup or shipping. You can also give us a call and we can do it over the phone or stop in and we will be more than happy to help.
The Seasoned Home
Offering Holiday Curbside Pickup in Holland
Holland, Michigan 49423
Phone
Description
A kitchen and home store specializing in Specialty Blend Spices, Loose Leaf Tea, Gourmet Foods, Kitchen Accessories and Home Decor.
How to Order
Shop our website, give us a call, or follow us on Instagram for posts & inspiration @theseasonedhome
Jean Marie's
Offering Holiday Curbside Pickup in Holland
Holland, MI 49423
Phone
Description
Fun. Affordable. Fashion. Voted Holland's #1 Women's Clothing Store 5 years in a row!
Jean Marie's offers a wide variety of women's apparel, gifts, and accessories. We carry sizes XS-3XL!
How to Order
Visit jeanmaries.com or download our all NEW Jean Marie's App! Find it on google play or in your app store. Shop live videos or check out our collection of apparel, gifts, and accessories! We offer free curbside pickup at checkout or FREE shipping with your order of $50 or more!
Pretties Intimate Apparel
Offering Holiday Curbside Pickup in HOLLAND
HOLLAND, Michigan 49423
Phone
Description
Mens and Womens lounge wear and sleepwear. Bras, Panty's and intimates.
How to Order
Order are placed over phone.
Borr's Shoes & Accessories
Offering Holiday Curbside Pickup in Holland
Holland, Mi 49423
Phone
Description
Located in Downtown Holland and Downtown Grand Haven Borr's Shoes carries women's and men's fashion comfort shoes for all occasions. We also carry a variety of women's tops, sweaters, dresses, jackets, jewelry, handbags and more accessories.
How to Order
Call Holland 616.392.2821 or Grand Haven 616.846.4420 for any orders or inquiries or email [email protected]