Giant Brick-Built Animals Will Take Over John Ball Zoo this Summer…

Opening May 1 and continuing through September 7, this international traveling exhibition — BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise — will feature more than 40 life-sized animal sculptures made from over 1.8 million individually colored building bricks.

John Ball Zoo is the third zoo in the country to host the exhibition and the first in Michigan!

Sculptures will be placed around the zoo for you to discover as you visit.

Some sculptures will be of animals not in residence at John Ball Zoo. You’ll aslso find brick sculture models of many John Ball Zoo favorites like the African lion, snow leopard, and ring-tailed lemur.

You’re ecouraged to find the sculpture and then visit their live counterparts at the Zoo and compare them to their brick lookalikes.

It’s fun, and it’s more.

The world’s wildlife has sadly declined in the last generation,” said Peter D’Arienzo, John Ball Zoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “Oceans, ice caps, jungles, rivers and forests are struggling to cope with the growing pressure upon them. With the ongoing environmental threats in the world we live in, it is exciting to host BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise and bring important animal, habitat facts and statistics to life in a fun brick built environment.

BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise also provides John Ball Zoo visitors with an opportunity for a S.T.E.A.M. (science, technology, engineering, art and math) experience.

Be creators, thinkers, problem solvers, doers, innovators and inventors on your next zoo visit… Sculptures feature facts such as the size of each sculpture, how many bricks were used to build each one, and the amount of time it took to create. For example, the life-sized giraffe sculpture alone took over 96,000 building bricks to construct and measures over 12 feet tall.

…and Giant Sculptures will be at the Grand Rapids Public Museum as Well!

In addition to BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise at John Ball Zoo, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be home to Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks in June, making this the ultimate summer for animal LEGO-lovers in our community.

Wild Connections (produced by Imagine Exhibitions) features elaborate creations made from simple toy blocks to explore topics that the New York artist, Sean Kenney, holds dear, from protecting an animals’ habitat, to planting a garden, or using a bike instead of a car.

This GRPM exhibit opens a month after the Zoo’s exhibit on Saturday, June 20, 2020.