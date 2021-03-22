Spring Break GRPM 2021: Live Science Shows, Food Trucks, & Special Exhibits. Reserve Now.

Things to Do on Spring Break at GRPM

Watch Professor Wow, Eat at a Food Truck, Look at the LEGO sculptures, Watch a Planetarium Show & More!

Spend Spring Break at the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) this year to enjoy live science shows, intriguing exhibits and planetarium shows, as well as festive food experience featuring a food truck from ART: Caribbean Fusion Cuisine along with an assortment of beverages and beer from City Built Brewing Company.

“For families enjoying a staycation for Spring Break or for those visiting Grand Rapids, the Museum offers a family fun-filled experience with exciting exhibits, science shows and more to keep kids learning while having fun,” said Kate Kocienski, the GRPM’s Vice President of Marketing & PR.

“Our offerings cater to visitors of all ages and we’re eager to welcome everyone to the Museum to enjoy engaging activities in a low-risk environment.”

Get Tickets Online Before Heading Out Visitors are required to reserve advance tickets at grpm.org for quick, easy access into the Museum during Spring Break. Kent County residents receive reduced admission to the GRPM, thanks to the passing of a Kent County millage in 2016, including free general admission for Kent County children 17 and under! Kent County adults and seniors receive reduced pricing as well as free parking.