Supersized TOY Brick Animal Sculptures are Coming to John Ball Zoo starting in March – It’ll be a LEGO & Animal Lover’s Paradise!

Giant Brick-Built Animals Will Take Over John Ball Zoo for 2021

BRICKLIVE is BACK for 2021!

When John Ball Zoo opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 27th, 2021, it will be home to dozens of new species as it becomes the first location in the United States to host BRICKLIVE Supersized!

If you enjoyed last year’s brick toy Zoo Takeover, you’re going to love BRICKLIVE Supersized!