Supersized TOY Brick Animal Sculptures are Coming to John Ball Zoo starting in March – It’ll be a LEGO & Animal Lover’s Paradise!

Giant Brick-Built Animals Will Take Over John Ball Zoo for 2021
BRICKLIVE is BACK for 2021!
When John Ball Zoo opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 27th, 2021, it will be home to dozens of new species as it becomes the first location in the United States to host BRICKLIVE Supersized!
If you enjoyed last year’s brick toy Zoo Takeover, you’re going to love BRICKLIVE Supersized!
1300 W. Fulton St. Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Stand Near Towering Brick Sculptures Over 10 Feet Tall!
This traveling exhibit is making its first US stop (straight from Great Britain!) to bring over 30 astonishing larger-than-life toy brick animal sculptures right here to West Michigan.
BRICKLIVE Supersized! was created using more than 2 million toy bricks.
Supersizing nature’s small and mighty is the theme for this amazing exhibition.
From the small and stinky honey badger to the small and highly venomous blue-ringed octopus, all creatures have been chosen for their colorful appearance in nature, unusual natural abilities, and because they can be magnified to an eye-popping size.
You’re going to have to see this in person to take it all in.
Here’s a behind the scenes time-lapse video of a praying mantis being built:
What to Expect When You Visit BRICKLIVE Supersized!
BRICKLIVE Supersized! will be on display at John Ball Zoo from when the Zoo opens for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 27, 2021 through September 26 and is included with general admission.
As guests make their way through John Ball Zoo, they will discover more about these often misunderstood creatures, including birds, reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, insects, mammals, and marine species that are truly small and mighty in nature.
Each sculpture will have educational signage featuring facts about where they live in the world, what they eat, and their real-life size, along with how magnified the sculpture is, how many toy bricks were used, the amount of time and the number of builders it took to create.
Additional highlights include a brightly-colored common kingfisher who is small and territorial in real life is magnified over 30 times to a towering 11 feet tall toy brick sculpture.
The small and new Bornean neon blue-legged tarantula is a recently discovered species in nature that fits in the palm of a hand, but with BRICKLIVE Supersized! it is magnified 84 times to an astonishing 12 feet tall.
Admission Information
Admission prices for the Zoo’s spring season is $10 for seniors and children (ages 3-12) and $12 per adult. Children aged 2 and under are free. Spring hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
To reserve timed entry tickets and for more information, visit John Ball Zoo’s website at jbzoo.org/visitandtickets.
If you have any questions, call (616) 336-4300 or email [email protected]