Kent County Youth Fair Returns for 2021! Rides, Animals, Fair Food, Entertainment & More for Aug 9 – 14

2021 Kent County Youth Fair

“Stirrup” some memories at the Kent County Youth Fair August 9th-14th!

KCYF is back with the full fair!

Youth projects, fair food, entertainment, special events and carnival rides will make this year’s fair even more memorable!

Kent County Fairgrounds

225 S. Hudson, Lowell MI 49331

Kent County Youth Fair Highlights

AUGUST 9 – AUGUST 14, 2021 Highlights: Daily themes with special events

Daily carnival specials

FREE entertainment MORE INFO

Kent County Youth Fair Details

The Kent County Youth Fair is “all about the kids” and it’s evident everywhere you look!

Come see a variety of animals ranging from small rabbits to huge steers, and everything else in between – even pocket pets which is new this year! (Thursday only)

Kids spend countless hours raising and taking care of their animals, learning along the way. The small animal livestock & still exhibit auction is on Wednesday evening and the large animal livestock auction is Thursday morning of fair.

Many kids display their skills by entering still exhibits; things like photography, woodworking, sewing, basket making, and hundreds of other categories.

These projects can be viewed in the still exhibit building.

Fair Food

What is a fair without fair food?

The KCYF has some of the best food vendors out there – many have been with them for over 20 years! Everything from french fries to elephant ears, from frozen cheesecake and smoothies to the best beef tips you will ever have.

Plus a BBQ wagon is new this year!

Fair Entertainment

Want some entertainment?

The Kent County Youth Fair has you covered! Find all sorts of fun under the free entertainment tent with daily shows start on the hour beginning at noon all the way to 8pm.

There will be a wild west show, a clown capers show, a chainsaw carver, petting zoo, and gelly ball.

Special Days at the Fair

Theme Days at the Kent County Youth Fair

Each day at the Fair features something new and exciting:

Monday is Heroes’ Day! Active Military, Veterans, Fire, Police and EMTs show your ID at the gate for free parking. The Kent County Youth Fair thanks you for your service!

Active Military, Veterans, Fire, Police and EMTs show your ID at the gate for free parking. The Kent County Youth Fair thanks you for your service! Tuesday is Ag Adventure Day! Come for a fun and informative visit!

Come for a fun and informative visit! Wednesday is Reading for Rides Day! The ever-popular reading for rides is back this year. Be sure to print out your reading log and come on out to fair for an afternoon of FREE rides for kids 12 and under.

The ever-popular reading for rides is back this year. Be sure to print out your reading log and come on out to fair for an afternoon of FREE rides for kids 12 and under. Thursday is the Livestock Auction Day! Register to be a buyer or just watch during the day. Either way, you’ll get caught up in the action! Look for 2 auctions this year, on both Wednesday and Thursday!

Register to be a buyer or just watch during the day. Either way, you’ll get caught up in the action! Look for 2 auctions this year, on both Wednesday and Thursday! Friday is Handicapable Day! The first 225 handi-capable friends will get a great lunch. All our handi-capable friends can ride the rides for free from noon to 1 pm. Attending is free but please register for the luncheon here .

The first 225 handi-capable friends will get a great lunch. All our handi-capable friends can ride the rides for free from noon to 1 pm. Attending is free but please . Saturday is Kids Day! Enjoy the last day of the 2021 Fair with all the fun free entertainment you can imagine!

Find the full schedule of events and specials here: https://www.kcyf.org/fair-schedule/.

Carnival Rides & Special Deals

The carnival fun begins on Tuesday, August 10th with plenty of great rides for kids of all ages.

Don’t miss the Reading for Rides Day (Be sure to print out your reading log and come on out to fair for an afternoon of FREE rides for kids 12 and under) on Wednesday, August 11th.

You’ll also want to take advantage of spectacular deals with Wristband Specials and Mega Pass Specials.

A daily parking pass, the only charge for entering the Fair, remains at $6, with a weekly parking pass (good for all 6 days) remaining at only $18.

More About Kent County Youth Fair

The Kent County Youth Fair is centered on developing character and leadership traits in young people with an interest in agriculture.

Exhibitors compete in a variety of events that enhance their presentation skills, demonstrate their dedication to farming, and showcase their talent. They learn valuable skills such as responsibility, a good work ethic and leadership.

Not only during fair week, but also in preparing their exhibits beforehand, exhibitors at the Kent County Youth Fair work hard to provide a quality project. During fair, their hard work is rewarded with excitement and pride at a job well done!

Visitors enjoy a wealth of entertainment while visiting the fair.

While visiting the Fair, children (and adults) learn about livestock they may have only read about before! With hands-on experiences to enjoy, the Kent County Youth Fair provides valuable agricultural exposure to those who might otherwise never be personally associated with farming and raising livestock. And the best thing is, it’s all so much fun! Along with agricultural education, the fair offers a wide variety of FREE family entertainment all week long! Whether you’re catching a show or taking a walk through the barns, you’ll enjoy every minute of your visit to fair!

