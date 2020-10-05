Giant LEGO® Brick Animal Sculptures are Coming to GRPM this Fall – It’ll be a LEGO & Animal Lover’s Paradise!

Sean Kenneys Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks 1

Giant Brick-Built Animals Will Take Over the Grand Rapids Public Museum

The new Grand Rapids Public Museum exhibit featuring Animal Sculptures built with thousands of LEGO® Bricks opens November 7, 2020.

Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections 
Grand Rapids Public Museum
272 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

It’s reminiscent of John Ball Zoo’s recent BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise exhibit.

John Ball Zoo BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise 2020

BRICKLIVE at John Ball Zoo in 2020

Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections

Giant Sculptures Made with LEGO® Bricks at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Starting later this fall, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be home to Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks, making this the ultimate year for animal LEGO-lovers in our community.

Wild Connections (produced by Imagine Exhibitions) features elaborate creations made from simple toy blocks to explore topics that the New York artist Sean Kenney holds dear, from protecting an animals’ habitat, to planting a garden or using a bike instead of a car.

This GRPM exhibit opens on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Sean Kenneys Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks 2

It’s an Interactive Exhibit

As part of the exhibition, the Grand Rapids Public Museum designed and built several components that will be added to the exhibition including:

  • interactives measuring How far can you jump?
  • How tall are you in LEGOs?
  • a LEGO® themed photo op
  • an animal tracks scavenger hunt for families.
  • two additional hands-on interactives will be available later in the exhibition run as determined by COVID-19 safety guidelines.

All interactives will travel with Wild Connections on its tour following the showcase in Grand Rapids.

Sean Kenneys Wild Connections Made with LEGO® Bricks

Transporting the Wild Connections Giant LEGO® Models

Getting these giant sculptures to Michigan is no easy feat.

Here’s a behind the scenes look at how the artist transports his creations to exhibits around the country.

GET TICKETS

Ticket Info

Timed tickets on the hour are now on sale at grpm.org/WildConnections or by calling 616.929.1700.

Tickets will be $12 for adults and $7 for children with discounts for Kent County residents and Museum members.

Advance ticketing required.

Members can see the exhibit first at the member-only preview on Friday, November 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. Members must reserve tickets in advance.

Private Tours Available

Exclusive private tours of Wild Connections led by a GRPM staff member are available for groups of 8 or less. Tours must be reserved in advance, and are available at various times outside of normal business hours for the Museum. For details, please visit: grpm.org/WildConnections.

