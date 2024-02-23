WIN! Mega Class Trip Giveaway to Monster Jam

Get Ready for a Magical Adventure with Your Kids’ Class!
We’re thrilled to announce a Monster Jam Class Trip Giveaway!
This is your chance to win a class trip to the fast-action world of Monster Jam, taking place at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI, on Friday, March 22, 2024.
Witness the best drivers in the world and the most popular trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.
Everyone at Van Andel arena will be on the edge of their seats watching the world’s most popular, 12,000-pound monster trucks like Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Megalodon and more rumble and roar as they pop wheelies and fly through the air.
About the Prize
The lucky classroom will receive 60 tickets to the 7 PM Monster Jam competition on Friday, March 22, 2024 in downtown Grand Rapids.
That means 29 students can each bring a parent/adult, and there’s also a pair of tickets for the teacher and one guest.
Nominate An Educator & Their Class
Do you know a deserving teacher and class?
Nominate them below for this fantastic opportunity by submitting a photo of your family or kids having fun at a public place in West Michigan.
Let’s give a special treat to a special class!
Entry Requirements
Nominator Requirements: The person nominating a classroom must be 21 years of age or older and reside in Kent or Ottawa County. Additionally, this person must either be the guardian of a student in the nominated class or the teacher associated with the class.
Parapros and other school professionals may enter the giveaway on behalf of a classroom.
All nominators may nominate one classroom.
Eligible Classrooms: The contest is open to classrooms within Kent & Ottawa Counties. A school must have an active website to qualify and a nominated teacher must have an active school email address.
Photo Submission: Entrants – upload a photograph showing kids or families having fun in a public place within West Michigan. (Only photos personally taken by the entrant are allowed. Entrants must have permission to share the image from any identifiable person that appears in the photo.)
*These photos will be shared publicly, as well as the teacher’s name.*
FINE PRINT:
This giveaway will close on March 7, 2024, at 11 pm and the winners will be notified via email. The winner will have 24 hours to respond by email accepting the prize. No purchase necessary to enter the contest. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to grkids.com and not to Facebook. Entrants will release Facebook from all liability. Entrants must be at least 21 years of age and reside in Kent County or Ottawa County in Michigan. The winning classroom must be located in Kent County or Ottawa County in Michigan. Only one entry per household or IP address. Grand Rapids Kids’ liability is limited to the value of the prize.