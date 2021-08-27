Spectrum Health’s Certified Nurse Midwifery Program Just Broke all my Midwife Misconceptions, and Now I’m Jealous I Never Used One

Midwives Do So Much More Than People Realize

When I was pregnant, I watched with admiration as several friends chose home births with midwives.

I loved the idea of a natural birth and a relationship with a midwife but didn’t want to leave my safety net of a hospital setting. It was important to me to have medical technology and expertise available to me and my baby if needed.

I also thought that midwives were more like super supportive birth facilitators, and I wanted someone who could also administer pain meds and give medical advice.

It turns out that I was all wrong about midwives.

Certified Nurse Midwives Are highly certified and trained

Can administer pain meds and give medical advice

Can deliver in hospitals

Are covered by most insurance plans

Are compassionate practitioners who are experts in physiological birth with a low intervention approach during labor

Spectrum Health has used CNMs for years, but it has now expanded the program to include several locations where women can go for prenatal and postnatal care.

“I love the relationship base that midwifery provides,” says Sarah Kent, Certified Nurse Midwife at the 68th Street and Ada location.

“And not just the woman and the baby, but the entire family. I love being there when they’re delivering, and being able to follow up postpartum,” she adds.

Women looking for that more personalized, natural experience are loving this expanded program.