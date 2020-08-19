Grand Rapids Child Care Centers that Parents (and Kids!) Rave About

Find a Quality Child Care Center Near You With Our List
As parents, we want to be sure our kids are safe and well taken care of when they are away from home, so finding the right child care center is an important, and sometimes daunting, task.
If this is your first time looking for child care, you may be pleasantly surprised to discover all that child care centers have to offer.
Many provide indoor and outdoor learning opportunities, daily reports on your child’s day and even the ability to watch your child remotely while they are at child care!
Check out some of the many child care options our community offers below.
It is the user’s responsibility to thoroughly investigate and research potential child care providers. While we only list child care options that claim to be licensed, we do not ask for proof of licensing to be in this guide. Inclusion in this guide does not indicate endorsement by grkids.com. Grand Rapids Kids is providing this Child Care Guide for informational purposes only.
CHILD CARE CENTERS
Grand Rapids Child Care Centers
West Side Christian School roots and grows children, including our Little Sprouts, in Jesus Christ and the Bible.
Little Sprouts learn and play in our nature preserve, outdoor Playscape, and massive playground. As part of the larger WSCS community, Little Sprouts attend all-school chapels, host guest readers from elementary classrooms, and often cheer on WSCS sports teams at home games.
Little Sprouts can also attend onsite preschool, Nature Preschool, or Young 5s programs in conjunction with child care. We feature before and after school care and summer care options.
Year-round, quality, Christian child care for children ages 2 and up.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
955 Westend NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49504 | 616-453-3925
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
We provide high quality child care and early education in a safe, nurturing environment to children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Every school maintains high quality standards to ensure child safety, curriculum, and programming requirements are being met.
Families can “visit” their child on the secure live stream video system. They also receive daily electronic reports recapping their child’s day.
Children enjoy our weekly enrichment classes, included in tuition. They will experience music, fitness, Spanish, S.T.E.M. and technology classes. Before and after care is also available, as well as spring, summer, and winter camps for school-age children.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Breton Village | Caledonia | Cascade | Cascade-School Age | Grandville/Wyoming | Holland | Hudsonville | Kentwood | Knapp Corner | Monroe Ave | Rockford | Standale/Allendale | Walker East | Walker West
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Serving the North West community for over 37 years. Preschool and Child Care Services from 2 1/2 years and potty-trained. Stop by and see what a difference our Christian community “On the Hill” can make for your family!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1465 Three Mile Rd NW | Grand Rapids, MI 49544 | 616-784-4061
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Get the best for your child, search for licensed child care and preschool near you using www.greatstarttoquality.org. Quality ratings are listed, easy button to view licensing reports and tons of parent tips. Here’s what to expect from a Star rated program:
• Safe, healthy indoor and outdoor spaces for children to explore.
• Family involvement in the program and excellent communications.
• A variety of hands-on learning opportunities and materials.
• Tracking of children’s growth and development to measure milestones.
• Care which promotes acceptance, respect and understanding of diversity.
• Staff that attend trainings and know about child development.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Kent ISD | 2930 Knapp NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 1-877-614-7328
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
Milestones Child Development Center is locally owned and offers 4 program locations in Cascade, Caledonia, Belmont and Portage. Open since 2005, Milestones enriches each child’s life with intentional educational techniques, authentic experiences all while providing a nurturing and safe environment. Milestones state of the art facilities offer secure buildings, warm interiors and expansive natural playgrounds.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
4527 Cascade Rd SE Ste B | Grand Rapids, MI 49546
8270 Broadmoor AVE SE | Caledonia, MI 49316
2370 Belmont Center DR | Belmont, MI 49306
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-536-2523
For more than 30 years, The Goddard School has been a trusted name among families. Its classrooms are safe, nurturing environments for children six weeks to six years, offering age-appropriate opportunities to explore and discover.
Their F.L.EX. ® Learning Program (Fun Learning Experience) is grounded in research on how children learn best: children experience the deepest, most genuine learning when they are having fun.
The Goddard School offers enrichment programs, which are provided at no additional cost, that have been thoughtfully designed to reinforce STEAM learning and help children develop valuable 21st century skills.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
1544 Macnider Rd SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49546 | 616-954-7550
5820 Bayberry Farms Dr | Grandville, MI 49418 | 616-202-2777
2911 Knapp Street NE | Grand Rapids, MI 49525 | 616-208-9292
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK
MORE CHILD CARE OPTIONS
- Adventures Learning Centers Child Care
- Aldersgate Center for Child Development
- AuPairCare
- Baxter’s Child Development Center
- Bethlehem Intergenerational Center
- Bright Horizons at Spectrum
- Caledonia YMCA Child Development Center
- Cascade Christian Church Child Development Center
- Childtime Learning Centers
- David D Hunting YMCA Child Development Center
- Everyday Wonders Educare
- Explore and Grow Christian Learning Center
- Generations Child Development Center at Mary Free Bed YMCA
- Grand Rapids Community College Early Childhood Programs/Center
- Grand Valley State University Children’s Enrichment Center
- Grandville Public Schools Treehouse Child Care
- Immanuel St. James Lutheran Early Childhood Center
- Kenowa Hills Early Childhood Center
- Lakeshore Little People’s Place
- Little Smiles Daycare
- Mayfair Christian Daycare
- Rainbow Child Care Center
- Stepping Stones Montessori School
- The Goddard School
- The Playful Garden Child Care
- Tutor Time
- YMCA Child Development Center at Covenant House Academy Grand Rapids
- Zeeland Public Schools Z-KIDS Child Care
Pin this image for future reference!
46 thoughts on “Grand Rapids Child Care Centers that Parents (and Kids!) Rave About”
Stepping Stones Montessori has openings now for their infant program! Learn more here: http://www.steppingstonesgr.org/
Mom looking for a sitter of a 1 year old. We live in Grand Rapids close to Kentwood.
I am looking for a daycare center for my 2 almost 3 year old son. I would need something Monday through Friday from 7:30-8am until 5-5:30pm. Any suggestions let me know
Upcoming Program at Trinity United Methodist Church on “How to talk to your children about death” presented by Ele’s Place of Grand Rapids. This FREE program is on June 1st from 6-8 pm (dinner included) at Trinity UMC (1100 Lake DR SE GR 49506). To register or have questions please email [email protected]. Registration closes May 27th, limited space available.
Hello! I’m moving to GR end of January and looking for a great home daycare for my 2 1/2 year old son. Please help!t
looking for daycare, foe 11 month old boy. pick up and drop off. 6am-10pm. TIA
Hello I have a 2year old that needs childcare 3 maybe 4 days a week first shift
Potty trained well behaved need asap
Hello all!
I will be licensed for at-home daycare as of January 2016! I am located in the NE side of Grand Rapids and am seeking to fill 2 more spots, kids over 30 months of age (2 are currently filled). I have a very competitive rate and am open 7am-6pm weekdays. Thanks for considering!
Relocating for work and this timeline aligns perfectly! We’re interested, need care for our two little ones over the age requirement. Can you please contact me via email if there are still openings?
Do u still have any openings? I’m interested!
Hello there. I have a 2 year old & a 4 year old that I am in need of a daycare provider for. My needs would be part time with a rotating schedule as follows;
Week A: Monday, Tuesday & Friday
Week B: Wednesday & Thursday.
Please let me know if you are able to accommodate my needs, I appreciate your time.
May I have your contact info? I am currently looking for in home day care for my 9 month old
If you can not afford preschool for your child, please contact me and I will give you some information on free preschool
Please make sure they are licensed and that have a clean, safe environment. It may help to do random, surprise drop ins to visit to make sure it’s not just a “glorified babysitter” and that the owner is actually taking wonderful care of your child and following the guidelines needed to enhance their development skills.
Tammi Johnson
Lynsay Troupe-Davis
Lauren Nowak
I am currently looking for day care four to five days a week from 8 to 330/4pm. My son is eight months old. We live in the comstock park area.
I AM A MOTHER LOOKING FOR IN HOME BEFORE SCHOOL CARE 4 DAYS PER WEEK. TRANSPORTATION FOR 3 SCHOOL AGE CHILDREN (TWINS BOYS 8YRS DAUGHTER 7YRS) NEEDED FOR MORNINGS TO SCHOOL. PLEASE EMAIL ME [email protected].
Hello, I am a licensed daycare provider in Grandville. I have some openings. Feel free to contact me for further info.
Cheryl Saylor
Hello!
My husband and I are the proud parents of a bubbly 9 month old. We recently moved to the Cedar Springs/Greenville area and are looking for part time daycare 3-4 days a week. Any help is greatly appreciated!
Hi everyone, I am looking for affordable before care for my 6 yr old. I have to go to work at 6am. as well as daycare for my 2 yr old who isnt yet potty trained.
I’m currently interested in having interviews set up for the care of my newborn son. He has a due date of December 1st, though who really knows when he will decide to arrive. Before I get caught up in preparing for his arrival I’d like to have his childcare all set. I will need someone Monday- Thursday 2pm to midnight. I prefer that he is not around cats because I have an allergy to them. If there is anyone interested please contact me.
Hello,
I am a soon to be licensed daycare provider on the NE side of Grand Rapids. We live near Riverside park. My hours will be 7:30-5:00 Monday-Wednesday. I am a former Kindergarten and preschool teacher. I have worked with children for 20 years. I have an Associates and Bachelors degree in Child Development, Human Development and Education. Please contact me if you’re interested. My licensing will be complete October 1st.
Hi! Do you currently have any openings for babysitting? I am looking for just a couple hours every weekday afternoon for my 2 toddlers as my husband’s and my work shifts overlap. If so, please email me! [email protected]. Thanks! -Cassy
I am currently looking for day care in the area. Please contact me if you have openings.
Hi Heather! Do you happen to have any opening For two girls Tuesday’s & Thursday’s?
Any openings for a 17 month old?
Hi, I am looking for part-time day care for my toddler son. Can you recommend any licensed home care providers either on the NE or SE side close in?
I am looking for a daycare that has availability for my 2 and 4yr old. I work as a Registered Nurse On-Call and don’t have a set schedule. I live in Belmont and work at Spectrum so would like to find a place that would be on my way to work that opens at 6-630. The problem that I am running into is that I only need daycare a handful of times a month…
I am in need of day care for my 7 mo. old and for my soon to be 6 yr old. I only need childcare for the summer for my 6yr old. Would like provider to be in the NE/NW area. Thank you!
I am in desperate need of child care. I hv a 8m.old and a 2 yr old ima single mom i work full time. I live on the west side and work on the n.w. i dont drive so i wuld need something close or someone who is willing to pick up kids. If anyone can help or lead me in the right direction.. Thank u in advance
I am looking for a babysitter first shift 7:30-4:00. I take the bus so transportation would be a plus. Please email for further information.
Was just wondering what the going rate fora weekend sitters is??? 2 children ages 15 and 11 who are basically self sufficient and a dog and cat in your own home.
http://grkids.com/sitter-survey-rate-results-for-greater-grand-rapids/
My name is Mandy Dieleman and I am looking for excellent in home childcare for my 5 month old. I am a Kindergarten teacher and will be going back to work full time starting September 2. Please let me know if you are in the Alger Heights area or not far from Alger Heights!!
Hi Mandy,
I am looking for in-home childcare for my 5 month old as well. Did you happen to find an excellent place? Please share if you can…thanks!
Lucky Duck Child Care is an in home licensed program designed specifically around teacher schedules. Please like my Facebook page for updates or visit luckyduckchildcare.com. Openings for 0-17 month and 18+ month available now.
Lucky Duck Child Care is an in home licensed program designed specifically around teacher schedules. Please like my Facebook page for updates or visit luckyduckchildcare.com. Openings for 0-17 month and 18+ month available now.
There is a new sitter co-op site where you can trade for child care instead of pay for child care. http://www.sittingaround.com/coops/1104/#.U4D8BBxI17c.gmail
I am looking for child care facilities in Greenville. Can anyone assist in leading me in the right direction. I googled it but several numbers are disconnected so I am not sure what facilities are in that area.
Dear Ms. Satsky,
I am a licensed family home childcare provider in Belding. If you are still in need of child care, please feel free to review my information on the Great Start Connect Website at http://www.greatstartconnect.org/find-child-care-preschool. You may reach me at 616-389-4009 with any questions you have. I look forward to hearing from you soon!
I am located in the Kentwood area at 5673 Christie Ave SE and have an in home childcare. Please check out my website and feel free to list me on here!! I offer childcare for birth-14 I am open 6am-6pm and have my degree in Child Development. My number is 616-635-6586 🙂
http://www.enchantedlearningchildcare.com
Thank you
Joni Stiling
Hello!
I am a 24 year old Grand Rapids native who considers herself to be a professional nanny. I am not registered with any agencies, however I have worked in childcare since 2007 and since then have been a nanny for 6 families! I would be a stay-at-home-mom if I could, but until the Lord blesses me with that venture, I choose to work as a nanny.
If you would like to contact me for your childcare needs, feel free to email me at [email protected].