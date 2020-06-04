14 Summer Reading Programs for Grand Rapids Kids

2020 SUMMER READING
Where to Find Kids’ Summer Reading Programs Around Grand Rapids
With so many iconic summer activities cancelled or postponed this summer, joining a summer reading program is more important than ever! It’s one of the few summer traditions that my kids can still participate in this year and we aren’t going to miss it.
Many area libraries are beginning to offer curbside pickup and are hoping to open to in-person browsing in the next few weeks. Bookstores are allowed to open, too, now that the stay at home order has lifted.
TOP READING PROGRAMS
3 Most Popular Grand Rapids Summer Reading Programs
My kids are book obsessed, and participate in several programs. Here are our three favorite programs that many other families return to every year, too.
These programs will look a little different this summer, but one thing remains the same: prizes. That’s every kids’ main motivator. I’m digging the prizes these three programs have this year.
GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC LIBRARY SUMMER READING CHALLENGE
Kids get to choose a team to be on as they read their way to favorite prizes. The cast is new this year, and so is the main prize: complete the challenge and pick a book from Books and Mortar’s Reading Challenge collection (while supplies last).
June 15 – September 30
Ages: Birth – 18
Sign-up online
The largest summer reading program in the state, KDL is launching kids into a STEAM-powered season of Summer Wonder, with prizes like a wooden transforming robot and chances to win $250 Meijer gift cards.
June 1 – August 8
All ages
Register online
SCHULER BOOKS SUMMER READING CLUB
Kids can read their way toward $5 vouchers at Schuler’s, with a maximum of 3 vouchers possible. I like this program because if a book is more than 200 pages, it counts as two books.
June 1 – August 4
Ages: K – 8th grade
Sign up online
FEATURED PARTNER
Summer Wonder at Kent District Library
Kent District Library is pleased to introduce Summer Wonder, a STEAM-powered program that focuses on science, technology, engineering, art and math. It’s an at-home program of reading, learning and discovery for all ages. Learn more at kdl.org/summer.
MORE SUMMER READING
2020 Grand Rapids Summer Reading Programs
through August 8
Ages: birth – 12th grade
Sign up online
BAKER BOOK HOUSE SUMMER READING PROGRAM
June 1 – August 29
Ages: all ages
Register for the kids program, Book To The Future, online
Readers 18 + can register for the Book Lover program here.
June 1 – August 31
Ages: Grades 1 – 6
Use this link for PDF form in English or Español
CHUCK E. CHEESE READING REWARDS
Runs year-round!
Ages: All kids
Print off a calendar chart in English or Español and complete to redeem for 10 tokens
COOPERSVILLE LIBRARY SUMMER READING PROGRAM
Starts June 12
For kids of all ages
The 2020 theme is: “Imagine Your Story”
FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS
Runs year round
Pick up reading log from store or drive-thru
Read books and return log for a free custard
GARY BYKER MEMORIAL LIBRARY OF HUDSONVILLE
Starts June 15
For all ages birth – adult
Register online
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY
June 1
For ages 5 to adult
Register online
Please see website or Facebook page mid-June for summer 2020 update
Ages: 2 – 15
KENT COUNTY YOUTH FAIR – READING FOR RIDES
Now through August 12
Ages: kids 12 and under
Log books read and turn in your completed form for tickets to ride at the carnival on Wednesday, August 12
June – August
Ages: K – 6th grade
Enroll online and read your way toward a free Personal Pan Pizza.
1 thought on "14 Summer Reading Programs for Grand Rapids Kids"
