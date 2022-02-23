$12 Deal!! BattleGR Family Sampler Day with GRKIDS – Includes Axe Throwing, Laser Tag, E-Sports & More!

Family Sampler Day at BattleGR
Tickets are on sale for Sampler Day at the hottest event place in Grand Rapids and they’re gonna go fast!
Try the many fun things BattleGR has to offer on Saturday, March 20th from 1-6 pm.
Event Highlights
Date: Saturday, March 20, 2022
Time: 12:30pm-3pm OR 3:30pm-6pm
Location: BattleGR, 284 Dodge NE Suite 100, Comstock Park, MI 49321
– Samples of Fun Activities
– Samples of Food
– Discounts on Summer Camps, Birthday Parties, & After School programs
– Ages 6 to adult. Adults encouraged to play!
– What a deal – only $12 per person!
– No refunds
BattleGR Family Sampler Day Details
The Family Sampler Day will give you a taste of all the fun you can have with your family at BattleGR in Comstock Park.
There will be many different activities where you can play together and make memories.
Participants will have the choice between two different sessions:
- Session 1: 12:30-3pm
- Session 2: 3:30-6pm
Each session starts with a 30-minute check-in and sign-up time.
During the first 30 minutes, attendees will sign up for time slots for experiences, including laser tag, axe throwing, and e-sports, and archery tag.
Participants will then rotate between the stations with a small group (25 min per station).
Your $12 ticket (a $50 value!) allows you to sample four or more of the following activities:
- Axe Throwing (10 years old +, sign up required)
- Archery Tag (8 years old +, sign up required)
- Laser Tag (All Ages, sign up required)
- E-Sports (All Ages, sign up required)
Open Gym (All Ages – Basketball, Volleyball, Gaga Ball Pit)
- VR & Mario Kart (All Ages)
- Corn Hole (All Ages)
- Light Snack Provided (Pizza and Pop Samples) Included with admission
- Info stations – summer camps, group outings – birthdays, youth trips, corporate, other programming (leagues, afterschool)
Attendance is limited at each session. Buy your tickets today!
*No refunds. Can’t be combined with any other offers. One present adult is required for every 4 kids. If you have more than 4 kids please call, as exceptions may be made. All participants must fill out a waiver.
BattleGR – More Info
BattleGR’s goal is to provide safe, fun, and entertaining experiences through strategic team-on-team games, bringing families, friends, and co-workers together to create unforgettable memories.
Known for Laser Tag, they offer over 40 different games to play. After a recent move into a 23,000+ sq ft state-of-the-art facility, they have added even more fun for families!
