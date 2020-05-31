Drs. Stephanie and Katie at Pediatric Dental Specialists Might be Part Tooth Fairy – They’re Magical, and they Get Kids

A Dentist that Jives With Your Kids is Just as Important as a Doc With Great Credentials – Drs. Stephanie and Katie Have Both
Friends, let’s talk about pediatric dental hygiene. Do we know that dental hygiene is an important part of our child’s overall health? Yes. Do we feel like we’re failing miserably at getting a small human to brush their teeth (and do it well)? Also yes. When we first became parents, did we think finding a trusted pediatric dentist was as important as finding a pediatrician? Hard no.
But when you find someone kind of magical, like Drs. Stephanie and Katie at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan, you know you’re in the right place.
The Dentists at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West MI Have Also Studied Psychology and Child Behavior
Doctors Stephanie Kloostra and Katie Swanson understand that no two mouths are the same. Not only do these dentists treat children’s teeth and mouths differently in their Grand Rapids office, but they also treat children differently, thanks to additional years of special training in child psychology and behavior enhancement. (It also helps that they’re moms, too, so they have first-hand experience with kids!)
Drs. Stephanie and Katie completed pediatric residencies at world-renowned children’s hospitals. There, they obtained extensive knowledge on child growth and development, behavior enhancement, treating medically-compromised patients, and treating children with special health care needs.
Dr. Stephanie and Dr. Katie are such experts in making kids (and parents) feel at ease, I can’t help wondering if they’re actually related to the Tooth Fairy.
“We started this practice because we wanted to give children and their parents a comfortable, positive experience,” Dr. Stephanie says. She often hears parents gush that their child has never done so well at the dentist or that their first visit went so much better than expected.
Magic, we’re telling you.
Eight Reasons To Try Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
There are plenty of reasons to love the team at Pediatric Dental Specialists. Get to know Dr. Stephanie and Dr. Katie with eight ways their practice stands out above all the rest.
1 – They have a Tooth Fairy Cabin
The beautiful office is calm, inviting, and kid-centric with its Great Lakes vibe. However, the pièce de résistance is definitely the log Tooth Fairy cabin built by Dr. Katie’s dad. The cabin is full of toys and books – it even lights up with twinkling lights. Kids love that It even has a mailbox to drop notes and art for the Tooth Fairy.
2 – They are regularly voted as one of the area’s top dentists
Pediatric Dental Services of West Michigan is kind of a big deal, and they have the magazine coverage to prove it. Dr. Stephanie and Dr. Katie were thrilled to be voted by their peers as one of the top pediatric dentists in Grand Rapids, so they’re practically celebrities. And not only do their peers think they’re great, but their patients do, too! Both Dr. Stephanie and Dr. Katie were voted top 10 dentists in GRKIDS Family Care Provider awards.
3 – Both dentists speak Spanish
Dr. Stephanie even used to be a volunteer interpreter for the West Side Health Center (Cherry Street Clinic) when she was in college. Also, Dr. Katie grew up all around the world; be sure to ask her all of the countries she’s lived in.
4 – Their prize area is what dreams are made of
Patients simply cannot leave the Pediatric Dental Specialists office without a prize.
“It’s really important after their appointment to recognize that they did a great job, worked hard, and deserve something special,” Dr. Katie says.
In addition to a prize tower and sugar-free suckers (I’ve never heard of a dentist giving out suckers!), there are eight – yes, eight – drawers of prizes for kids of all ages to choose from. From small stuffed animals to fashion rings, there’s something for everyone that is guaranteed to end their visit on a positive note.
5 – Kids and Parents love the exam rooms
The exam rooms have everything to make kids and parents feel relaxed. From knee-to-knee lap boards for infants to booster seats and iPads suspended from above, Doctors Stephanie and Katie have thought of every detail.
There are even weighted blankets and fleece blankets to make kids feel safe and comfortable. Plus, each room is decorated with adorable wall decals and a stuffed animal for kids to cuddle or fidget with.
6 – In-office oral sedation is offered
Say that three times fast! One of the things making Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan unique is that they provide in-office oral sedation when appropriate to make a child’s experience more comfortable and safe. It’s an accessible option that allows families to avoid general anesthesia in a hospital setting.
7 – They are trained to diagnose and treat lip and tongue-ties
Dr. Katie and Dr. Stephanie completed extensive training beyond their pediatric residencies to diagnose and treat infants and children with lip and tongue ties, using a procedure called a frenectomy. Frenectomies help with speech issues, feeding/swallowing concerns, and problems with jaw growth. Best of all, treatment helps children feel more confident and happy.
8 – They love supporting the West Michigan community
Check out their Instagram or Facebook feed and you’ll see that Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan has enjoyed partnering with local organizations like Gold Coast Doulas, Renew Mama Studio, Junior League of Grand Rapids, and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The goal? To prevent and catch disease and other oral concerns at an early age through education and awareness.
When It’s Time To Make The Call
The ADA (American Dental Association) and AAPD (American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry). recommend seeing the dentist by age 1 or within 6 months of the first tooth erupting.
“We see kids EARLY to help parents PREVENT cavities!” says Dr. Katie.
Whether you’re scheduling your child’s first dental visit or looking for a new dental home, Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan provides preventative care, restorative care, laser dentistry, and sedation dentistry services from infancy through adolescence.
When it’s time (tooth-hurty to be exact, according to my seven-year-olds), make your appointment here or call 616-608-8898. Tooth be told, you’ll be glad you did.