Over 30 Tiny Elf Doors are Hiding in Hudsonville. How Many Can You Find?

Downtown Hudsonville Has Gone to the Elves

Downtown Rockford isn’t the only place hosting an elf hunt this year.

Indeed, there are new residents in Downtown Hudsonville right now, giving West Michigan families another free holiday thing to do this year.

Instead of searching for actual elves, though, in Hudsonville, MI you’ll be looking for the entrances to their homes.

Head out with your family to see how many little elf doors you can spot! Read on to find out how you can participate.

Hudsonville has Elves

The students and staff at Selah Art Studio were commissioned by Hudsonville to design and construct the unique elf doors.

Here’s what they created:

The volunteers at Love Restored (a ministry of Love INC of SE Ottawa County & Grandville) coordinated the #HudsonvilleHasElves project.

The result of this collaboration? A bunch of tiny Elf Doors have been hidden all over downtown in December 2020.

The elf doors will be up through January 2021.

How Many Can Your Family Find?

Chances are, you’ll find elf doors if you stroll around downtown Hudsonville. There are over 30 doors to be found!

But, if you want a few hints, take a look at the map below and use that to assist your elf door hunt.

Click on the map for a printable PDF version or just use this one on your phone.

When you do find an elf door, take a pic and tag your social media post with #HudsonvilleHasElves.

Elf Door Hunt Tips from a Local Mom

Lisa Gauthier took her daughter Tessa, and her friend Arianna, on the Elf Door Hunt just a few days ago. She shared a few tips with us on how to do the challenge.

Before heading out, she had the kids plan their route, including where to start & finish.

Lisa printed out the map and brought along a marker. She let the kids lead the way. While on the hunt, the kids were reading the map and having so much fun crossing off found elf doors as they found them.

She tells us, “It’s all within walking distance. We took a break & ordered DJ’s pizza but there are lots of restaurants to pick from around there. We took a picture by each elf door and had a blast.”

Tessa Gauthier and her friend, Arianna Corlett, hunting for Elf Doors in Hudsonville, MI

Make & Hide Your Own Elf Doors

Meg Stoike also recently took her family to find the elves around Hudsonville.

Her kids were so excited that they came home and made their own doors which they then hid around their house. What fun!

The Stoike children of Hudsonville, MI, creating Elf Doors

Meg’s suggestion for families wanting to look for elf doors, “make sure you have the map when you go. It was fun, even in the rain.”

You Could Win a $100 Hudsonbill

If you act quickly, you have time to enter the Hudsonville Has Charm Giveaway.

Simply share a picture of one of your favorite Hudsonville businesses, restaurants, or shops, and use #hudsonvillehascharm for the chance to win a $100 Hudsonbill!

Three winners will be selected – one on December 18, 19, and 20, 2020.

If you head out on the elf hunt let us know how it goes. Tag us @grkids or #grkids on your social or drop a comment below with tips for other families. thanks!

