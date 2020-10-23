Dr. App’s Office is Accepting new Patients Soon. See Why Families Clamber to get in at Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West MI

A Peek Inside Dr. App’s Famed Family Practice
Each year when we hold our annual Family Care Practitioners vote, local parents gush about Dr. Michael App and the team at Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan. Dozens of readers insist that he’s the best pediatrician and primary care doc ever.
I wanted to know why so I talked to friends about their experiences with this famous medical team.
“Dr. App takes interest not only in our kids health but in our family as a whole,” says Leslie Fiore of East Grand Rapids. “He listens, and he’s got good patient rapport, especially with my teen son.”
But there’s more to Dr. App than his incredible bedside manner!
Here’s what patients told me they love about Dr. App and Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan:
» It is a true family practice, so your parents and kids can all see the same doc.
» Supportive of families with a more natural approach to healthcare, such as families practicing home births.
» Dr. App has the best bedside manner.
» You can get same day appointments.
» While independent of the Spectrum Health, Dr. App’s office still has easy access to Spectrum Health patient information, making it helpful to review info from surgeries or hospital visits.
Bonus perk of Dr. App’s office
When your son or daughter is born or adopted into your family, they’re automatically part of the Internal Medicine family, too. Watch his Facebook page for the latest, most adorable members of #appnation.
WHY FAMILIES LOVE DR. APP
1) Kids Love Dr. App & His Staff
Dr. App’s bedside manner is legendary. He makes each patient truly feel seen and doesn’t rush appointments.
“He is super friendly,” says Jen Byrne of Grand Rapids. “If you want an uber friendly doc (I’m guessing he’s extra amazing with young boys!) he’s your guy.”
“You feel very comfortable with him,” says April Knapp of Lowell. “We’ve been out in public and he recognizes us. He always knows all our names, and knows my kids and their personalities. That means a lot. He’s just good with people and genuinely cares.”
If you have an appointment with Dr. App, you’re going to actually look forward to it.
2) Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West MI Sees the Whole Family
This was a big selling point for April.
“We love it that our entire family can be at one office,” she tells me.
Busy families can bring their entire family to Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan. Dr. App is a graduate of University of Michigan and is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. He and his medical care team are well-trained to meet the needs of your whole family.
3) Dr. App Respects Many Personal Health Beliefs
Dr. App supports a family’s personal beliefs about birth practices and other natural healthcare choices.
April has had several home births and likes that Dr. App lets her make the appointment for her baby’s first checkup when she’s ready.
She says that he’s big on trusting a parent’s gut reaction to things and even told her once, “I haven’t found anything as accurate as a mother’s instinct.”
She likes that he doesn’t rush to give out a prescription for ailments and instead takes the time to listen to patients about what’s going on to see if the issue is a larger problem or not.
4) Dr. App’s Office Offers Same Day Appointments
Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan offers same-day appointments, making life much easier when you need medical attention quickly.
Their practice is subsidiary of the Spectrum Health system and they are part of the Spectrum Health Physician Alliance.
Patients enjoy being able to utilize a similar online patient portal to what Spectrum Health uses. Patients are able to easily and securely access their electronic medical records online, view test results and transfer information when needed to Spectrum Health Hospital and specialists.
5 – They’re Aces With Chronic Conditions
In addition to their well-visits and acute visits, Dr. App’s office provides attentive and consistent care for patients with chronic conditions.
Their three nurse practitioners each have a specialty area of chronic disease and keep up to date on the latest research and strategies coming out.
Allison Boonie manages patients dealing with diabetes while Maria Kurlenda handles patients with CAD and CHF. Patients dealing with hypertension and heart failure can get help from Tena Landers.
Patients living with chronic conditions enjoy the consistent and personalized care they receive from their own Nurse Practitioner. This allows them to build a strong trust and rapport with their care team.
DR. APP SERVICES
The Staff’s Mission:
“Our mission is to provide high quality personalized care in an efficient and timely manner. Our staff is committed to come to know all patients on a first name basis and will make concerted efforts to see and address patient concerns within 24 hours. The culture of the office is a unified team approach where all staff will be extensively cross trained, and will be working together to provide one common goal of the best care to each patient. As a small primary care private practice we will continue to provide care and service for patients of all ages, which is family oriented with emphasis on the patient, who will always be at the center of what we do.”
Pediatric Services
Dr. App provides the following pediatric services to his pediatric patients:
- Newborn Care
- Well Child Examinations
- Immunizations
- Sports Physicals
- School Physicals
- Minor Procedures
- Acute & Chronic Illness Care
- ADHD Evaluation & Treatment
- Treatment for Injury
- and more
Internal Medicine Services
Dr. App provides the following Internal Medicine Services in his office:
- Chronic Illness
- Diabetes
- Thyroid Disorders
- Hypertension
- Routine Physicals
- Injury
- Sore Throat
- Back Pain
- Diet & Exercise Programs
- Cholesterol Management
- Gout
- Cardiac Risk Assessment
- Cancer Screening
- Arthritis
- Musculoskeletal Pain
- Colds and Flu
- Infection Management
- and more
Accepting New Patients in January!
If you are looking for a high quality, caring, personalized medical team for yourself, your kids or your entire family, call Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan.
Starting in January 2021, Dr. App’s Nurse Practitioners are accepting new patients. Call 616-363-7690 to land a spot in one of the area’s top voted pediatricians and primary care offices.