Dr. App’s Office is Accepting new Patients Soon. See Why Families Clamber to get in at Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West MI

5 Reasons Families Want to get in at Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan

1) Kids Love Dr. App & His Staff

Dr. App’s bedside manner is legendary. He makes each patient truly feel seen and doesn’t rush appointments.

“He is super friendly,” says Jen Byrne of Grand Rapids. “If you want an uber friendly doc (I’m guessing he’s extra amazing with young boys!) he’s your guy.”

“You feel very comfortable with him,” says April Knapp of Lowell. “We’ve been out in public and he recognizes us. He always knows all our names, and knows my kids and their personalities. That means a lot. He’s just good with people and genuinely cares.”

If you have an appointment with Dr. App, you’re going to actually look forward to it.

2) Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West MI Sees the Whole Family

This was a big selling point for April.

“We love it that our entire family can be at one office,” she tells me.

Busy families can bring their entire family to Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan. Dr. App is a graduate of University of Michigan and is board certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. He and his medical care team are well-trained to meet the needs of your whole family.

3) Dr. App Respects Many Personal Health Beliefs

Dr. App supports a family’s personal beliefs about birth practices and other natural healthcare choices.

April has had several home births and likes that Dr. App lets her make the appointment for her baby’s first checkup when she’s ready.

She says that he’s big on trusting a parent’s gut reaction to things and even told her once, “I haven’t found anything as accurate as a mother’s instinct.”

She likes that he doesn’t rush to give out a prescription for ailments and instead takes the time to listen to patients about what’s going on to see if the issue is a larger problem or not.

4) Dr. App’s Office Offers Same Day Appointments

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics of West Michigan offers same-day appointments, making life much easier when you need medical attention quickly.

Their practice is subsidiary of the Spectrum Health system and they are part of the Spectrum Health Physician Alliance.

Patients enjoy being able to utilize a similar online patient portal to what Spectrum Health uses. Patients are able to easily and securely access their electronic medical records online, view test results and transfer information when needed to Spectrum Health Hospital and specialists.

5 – They’re Aces With Chronic Conditions

In addition to their well-visits and acute visits, Dr. App’s office provides attentive and consistent care for patients with chronic conditions.

Their three nurse practitioners each have a specialty area of chronic disease and keep up to date on the latest research and strategies coming out.

Allison Boonie manages patients dealing with diabetes while Maria Kurlenda handles patients with CAD and CHF. Patients dealing with hypertension and heart failure can get help from Tena Landers.

Patients living with chronic conditions enjoy the consistent and personalized care they receive from their own Nurse Practitioner. This allows them to build a strong trust and rapport with their care team.