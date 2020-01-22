Parents Tell us who They Think are the Best Grand Rapids Pediatricians
My children love their pediatrician so much that they will even brave the “horrific” shots (they are petrified of shots) if it means they get to see their favorite doc. He’s a wise man, reassuring, and makes the kids feel like they’re his favorite patients.
If you have kids, then fevers, rashes, and injuries are probably the norm in your house. Kids get sick. They get hurt.
Thankfully, we have the inside scoop on some of the best pediatricians in our area to help you out, in sickness and in health! Kids love visiting the top pediatricians listed below, as voted on by our readers – local moms and dads like you.
Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.
If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide to Top Dentists, Pediatricians, etc for Kids in Grand Rapids. See the number-one-voted care providers for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.
Family Care Providers Menu
Best Pediatricians Near Grand Rapids
Having a pediatrician your family knows and trusts is worth its weight in gold. Your child’s pediatrician will walk through your child’s growth, development and milestones with you and will be a sounding board for many of your questions and concerns.
Kids love visiting the top pediatricians listed below. In fact, some are so beloved that GRKIDS Editor April’s kids will even brave the “horrific” shots in order to get a visit with their favorite doc.
Voted Top Pediatrician
Dr. Rebecca Huizen, Christian Healthcare Centers
Dr. Jeffrey Mantia, Grandville Pediatrics
Grandville Pediatrics was founded in 2001 with the idea that a small independent practice could provide high-quality patient care for infants, children, and teenagers and more quickly implement the ideas of its physicians, nurse practitioners and support staff.
We believe that children are not little adults. Their treatment involves specialized pediatric knowledge and care, closer follow-up, a higher dedication to care of the entire patient and an increased level of provider and nurse involvement. We are committed to maintaining this standard.
We believe patients and parents deserve thorough explanations about growth and development as well as illnesses, behavioral/developmental issues, and their management. Our providers and staff will take the time to get to know you and your children and respond to your concerns.
We have worked hard to maintain a personal atmosphere where you and your children feel comfortable and are remembered by name. We are also small enough that you will know all of us well. The best part of our job is the relationships that we build with our patient families over time!
Our office maintains close relationships with local pediatric specialists and is well respected by the staff of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and local obstetricians.
We look forward to meeting you and your family!
“We have been taking our 3 kids to Grandville Pediatrics their whole lives. We have seen every practitioner on staff. They are all WONDERFUL. The atmosphere puts a child at ease instantly. I would recommend this office to anyone! They also have an open clinic for established patients every single morning from 8-9! How wonderful is that?!”
Jeremy Veenema, DO at Western Michigan Pediatrics, PC
The health and wellness of our patients is of utmost importance to our office. Our goal is to provide the best care possible to our patients. We have 2 locations, Grand Rapids and Jenison, to serve your family’s pediatric needs.
Western Michigan Pediatrics providers: Jeremy Veenema, DO, Dennis Lake, MD, Megan Clark, MD, Jennifer Van Zee, MD, Shawna Pierce, MD, Nicole Van Allen, MD, and Amanda Williams, MD
“Dr. Veenema is as diligent and knowledgeable as any pediatrician. Yet, it is his ethic of care that truly distinguishes him as the best. His concern for you and your child’s well-being is deeply authentic and feels more like he is making a house call than being at the office.”
721 Kenmoor Ave SE | Grand Rapids
1915 Georgetown Center Dr Suite 102 | Jenison
WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | 616-949-6112 (Grand Rapids) 616 457-3510 (Jenison)
1 – Huizen, Dr. Rebecca (Christian Healthcare Centers)
2 – App, Dr. Michael (Internal Medicine & Pediatrics of West Michigan)
3 – Hofman, Dr. Ron (Alger Pediatrics)
4 – Veenema, Dr. Jeremy (Western Michigan Pediatrics)
5 – Letts, Dr. Tiffany (Metro Health Southwest)
6 – (TIE) Dyksen, Dr. Cheryl (Forest Hills Pediatrics)
6 – (TIE) Rauwerda, Dr. Jayne (Alger Pediatrics
8 – (TIE) Brown, Dr. Lisa (Cascade Pediatrics)
8 – (TIE) Maki, Dr. Rebecca (Brookville Pediatrics)
8 – (TIE) Mantia, Dr. Jeffrey (Grandville Pediatrics)
Top Voted Dermatologists Near Grand Rapids – 2019
A Good Dermatologist is a Great Step Toward Healthy Skin
A pediatric dermatologist can help your child (from newborns to adolescents) with skin conditions, from the simply irritating to the very concerning. A pediatric dermatologist knows to look for – they know what is normal for a child’s skin and when to worry. The skin is the body’s largest organ, after all, so it’s important to keep an eye on it!
If you’re looking for a dermatologist for your child, check out our readers’ favorite providers below.
If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide […]
Second for Dr. Tiffany Letts at Metro University of Michigan. Always has a smile and very smart. Great with our children.
Dr. Tiffany Letts at Metro Health Wyoming (44th St). I’m picky and went to 2 other docs before finding her and I’m so glad we did!
Dr Michael Marcotte in Kentwood is wonderful. Was part of a group practice and grew with so many patients he made his own office. His wife runs the front desk. They’re very welcoming and helpful. I had him as a child and very happy to now bring my child there.
Dr.Erica Cain-Rinckey spectrum health pediatrics.
Nicki Cain-Rinckey. And she’s wonderful!
Dr. Nick Kokx at Kent Pediatrics
Dr. Kurt Meppelink DO–metro Health Hudsonville pediatrics