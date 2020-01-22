Parents Tell us who They Think are the Best Grand Rapids Pediatricians

My children love their pediatrician so much that they will even brave the “horrific” shots (they are petrified of shots) if it means they get to see their favorite doc. He’s a wise man, reassuring, and makes the kids feel like they’re his favorite patients.

If you have kids, then fevers, rashes, and injuries are probably the norm in your house. Kids get sick. They get hurt.

Thankfully, we have the inside scoop on some of the best pediatricians in our area to help you out, in sickness and in health! Kids love visiting the top pediatricians listed below, as voted on by our readers – local moms and dads like you.

Every name in this guide received significant votes from our readers. Any sponsors you see were first voted in by our readers, and then were invited to offer more information on their practice if they wished.

If you’re new to Grand Rapids or find yourself needing a new medical professional, check out our comprehensive guide to Top Dentists, Pediatricians, etc for Kids in Grand Rapids. See the number-one-voted care providers for several categories, and lists of excellent runners-up.