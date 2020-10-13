5 Days to Explore the Best West Michigan Neighborhoods to Live

DAY 1: DOWNTOWN

Day 1 in Grand Rapids: DOWNTOWN DELIGHT

Downtown Grand Rapids is a beautiful, clean city with lots to offer.

We have several top notch museums, a state-of-the-art Medical Mile (be sure to admire the architectural beauty of the DeVos Children’s Hospital), tasty restaurants, several museums from art to children’s to Presidential, and two wonderful venues for sports, concerts and other fun events (Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place).

We’ve found some of the highlights for you to enjoy, but for even more ideas that families will love, check out 20 Fantastic Things to do With Kids in the City of Grand Rapids.

Not used to downtown travel? Our Parking Ramps and Meters post will help you figure out how and where to park.

Morning

BREAKFAST: Sundance Grill | Nothing beats Sundance Grill for breakfast downtown – traditional American specialties with Southwestern influences. May we recommend the breakfast tacos?

Tour Downtown by Foot | Grab your phone and walking shoes and do the GR Tag Tour to get a nice intro to our city and learn a little history along the way. If you make it to La Grande Vitesse, be sure to ride the giant tire swing while you’re there. (You can also find a giant red button at Ah Nab Awen Park.)

Afternoon

LUNCH: Downtown Market | The Downtown Market is more than food — it’s an experience. And after a long morning walking around town, you really need some Love’s Ice Cream to help keep you moving.



Your Choice | Check out one of our downtown pillars for fun. Stroll through a museum, catch a hockey match, or take in a show. Options include:

Evening

DINNER: Pick a brewery | You could dine just about anywhere and you’d have a great meal, but if you’re truly doing Grand Rapids (aka: Beer City, USA!), you really must try one of our many breweries and get a craft beer with your meal. Most breweries offer plenty of choices for kids, too. You can get more food ideas here and allergy-friendly options here.



BEFORE BED: Tour Downtown by Car | It’s time to hop in the car and check out a few quintessential downtown spots.

Drive the streets of Heritage Hill, one of the largest urban historic districts in the country, and be inspired by homes that represent nearly every style of American architecture.

Before calling it a day, take in the city’s skyline at Belknap Overlook and fall in love with Grand Rapids!

Zeroing in on Your Fave Community

In addition to a vibrant downtown, Greater Grand Rapids offers many family-friendly communities that surround the city. You can get a feel for the different communities here. Each suburban region boasts unique attractions and neighborhoods that any future GR resident should become familiar with.

Maybe you already know which part of town you want to call home, in which case you can either spend the day exploring your future neighborhood or follow these suggestions to get the lay of the land.

If you’re still narrowing it down, spend the next two days of your scouting trip exploring Metro Grand Rapids’ four regions: Northeast, Southeast, Northwest, and Southwest.