LCS Plans Early Childhood Open House for Jan 19, 2023

LCS Early Childhood Open House

Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

5pm – 7pm

Legacy Christian School, 520 68th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Are you looking for just the right place to send your child for preschool, young 5s or Kindergarten in 2023?



Consider Legacy Christian School!



From 2-day preschool to Spanish Immersion Kindergarten, there is a class option for everyone from three to five years old.



Extended care and full day care options are also available.



In addition to providing quality Early Childhood programs LCS is passionate about teaching children about the love of Jesus.



Preschool Programming uses active, play-based education to introduce children to letters, numbers, science, art, and more.



All of their teachers and staff embrace the excitement, curiosity, and energy of each child as they explore learning and using their gifts in God’s world.



Come to the open house on January 19, 2023 to experience LCS for yourself!