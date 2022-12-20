This Winter Weekend Getaway to Charlevoix Michigan is IT!

1 – Go on the Candlelight Hike to Lake Michigan

Every Friday 5 – 8 PM

December 23, 2022 – February 24, 2023

9223 Mt. McSauba Rd, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Wintertime Friday evenings are magical in Charlevoix.



Bundle up and do what it takes to get yourself to Mt. McSauba by 7 pm on a Friday evening this winter.







You’ll want at least an hour to tromp through the snow out to the roaring bonfire beside the frozen lake.



Snowshoe, hike, or cross-country ski on candle-lit trails on this self-guided journey. The hike begins at the sledding hill parking lot. The event takes place between 5 – 8 PM. If you start at 5 pm, you might just catch the sunset.







The trail is about a mile long. Plan on an hour for this experience.



There’s no cost to participate. Volunteers go all out to make this community event special, providing hot cocoa at the bonfire stop, as well as putting out the candles and handling all of the small details that make this event a success. Donations are appreciated.



If you have any questions, please call the Recreation Department. 231-547-7183 or 231-547-3253.